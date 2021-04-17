Mid-century Modern gem in Ilam street of celebrated homes listed for sale
There’s a very special cul-de-sac in Ilam, Christchurch, notable for its collection of Mid-century Modern classics designed by prestigious architects in the 1960s.
Just last year, the stunning Fletcher House at number 30 sold for $1.35 million, after the owners moved to a retirement village. It was designed in 1962 by Humphrey Hall of Hall and Mackenzie Architects for John Fletcher of Fletcher Construction, who wanted “a work of art” for his own family.
The cul-de-sac is also home to the Messervey House, along with blocks of flats by Warren & Mahoney and another house by Don Cowey.
And now, the Henderson House at number 29, designed by Minson, Henning-Hansen & Dines (known best for the CoCA Gallery building) in 1966, has come onto the market.
Listing agent Nick Cowdy, who is marketing the house with Tom Rennie of Cowdy Real Estate, says the Henderson House has seemingly stayed out of the limelight till now. “With few owners and little exposure to the public, most people would not have heard of it before.
“It was a student house when the current owners bought it about five years ago. But they have renovated, and Henderson House is now a rare and refined combination of a beautifully detailed Mid-century gem with modern comforts.”
Cowdy says the restoration of the four-bedroom house included a new modern kitchen, some double glazing, heating, and new tiled bathrooms that fit seamlessly with the original design.”
Extended open home for aficionados
The agent says the house will attract many architecture aficionados, so the team is opening the house for two hours from 10.30am on Sunday, April 18 to welcome those “who just want to look out of interest”.
But Cowdy says he doesn’t want potential buyers to be deterred by the crowds: “The average sale price in Ilam is still relatively affordable.”
Other special features of the house in keeping with the Mid-century Modern movement include exposed white-painted blockwork, timber beams, doors, stairs and window joinery.
Cowdy says the owners, a family, have moved to a larger property and “do not wish to be a landlord”.
The property will be auctioned on May 8, 2021.