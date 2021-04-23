Glass box hideaway in Titirangi, known as the Forest House sells at auction

This Modernist-style glass box retreat in the bush in Titirangi has been sold. (Video first published on April 7, 2021.

The glass box retreat in the Titirangi bush, designed by architect Chris Tate, sold at auction on Friday, April 23.

Listing agent Sven Higham of Barfoot & Thompson Titirangi says the property fetched $1.161 million, and both the vendors and the new owner are “very happy”.

Higham says viewings were very busy, with “heaps of people” coming to view that house that caught the attention of architecture aficionados around the world when it was built in 2014. “It is quite a specific property – very, very niche.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON Designer Chris Tate built this glass-box retreat in Titirangi, commonly referred to as the Forest House, for his own family 14 years ago. Natasha and Andrew Parkinson have owned it since then, but are now relocating for work.

The architect tucked the glass box in between the trees and mounted it on 16 poles, so it would have minimal impact on the environment.

READ MORE:

* Apartment in former Karitane Products Factory for sale

* Mid-century Taranaki sensation gets a faithful makeover

* Mid-century Modern gem in Ilam street of celebrated homes listed for sale



The vendors, Natasha and Andrew Parkinson, told Stuff the first time they viewed the property 13 years ago they knew it would be a permanent home for them.

“The design of the house was so timeless and unique,” said Natasha Parkinson. “It has been a great place to entertain, unwind and recharge ourselves and our busy lifestyles. The house allows us to retreat away from the city with only a 20-minute drive; once there you relax and unwind and be a part of a location that is uniquely New Zealand.”

BARFOOT & THOMPSON A large branch forms a bower over the timber walkway, framing the house, and the view back.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON Immersed in nature - the bush greenery explodes on all sides.

Tate said the fact that is looks as though the house could have been designed yesterday is down to the enduring Modernist design principles that define his work.

"I'm not driven by design fads," Tate told Stuff four years ago. "Jumping on a design bandwagon can be so temporary. I believe architecture should be timeless, so it will look just as good in another 10 years, and 10 years after that. A house should last a lifetime without needing many changes. An iconic, Modernist design will even look better over time."

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The kitchen is at one end of the large, open-plan living space, with a bedroom and bathroom behind.

The designer said the relationship between the architecture and the bush landscape is critical. "Putting a sharp, clean-edged building within a native bush landscape is incredible – each complements the other so perfectly. The building has a form, but the 'garden' is undulating, untamed and wild."

Walking through the woods, you could almost stumble upon the house, as unexpected as its design.

The Parkinsons have sold because they are relocating for work.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The galley-kitchen echoes the monochomatic colour palette of the house.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The glass walls extend right along through the bedroom suite.