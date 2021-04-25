Auckland apartment sells for just $5000

An apartment in an Auckland CBD building sold for just $5000 at auction last week, and more units like it are expected to hit the market in the coming months.

The apartment has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two car parks, and a balcony with views across the Waitamata harbour.

But it is in the Scene One apartment block on Beach Road in downtown Auckland, a block plagued by remediation issues and ongoing litigation.

It is also a leasehold property, which means it comes with annual ground rent costs of $22,004. The next ground rent review is scheduled for 2025.

Supplied/Supplied An apartment in the Scene One building sold for $5000 this week.

Scene One doesn’t have a body corporate, so there is no body corp levy, but it does have an annual operating expenses fee. For this apartment, the fee is $9460.

With rates costing $1683 a year, the apartment owner’s outgoings are $33,147 each year.

Listing agent Rickus Moll, from Ray White City Apartments, said the apartment was rented at $750 a week but the outgoings cancelled out most of the rental earnings, leaving income of about $40 a week.

Supplied In 2019, a one-bedroom apartment in the building sold for $20,000.

That is why the auction opened with a bid of $500 and why the apartment ended up selling for just $5000, he said.

“The income is not much compared to the outgoings, especially given the legal fees coming up. So it didn’t really make sense to buy it unless you were buying it to live in or you were alright getting a very minimal income from it.”

Moll said the apartment was bought by someone who travelled a lot but planned to live in it when they were in Auckland.

“But I think a lot of people who own apartments in the building will be wanting to put their apartments on the market as the numbers just don’t add up for investors.”

While last week’s sale price was particularly low, apartments in the Scene One building often sell for prices well below the apartment market’s median value, and below what they were bought for.

In 2019, a one-bedroom apartment in the building sold for $20,000. It was bought back in 2002 for $311,200, QV’s records show.

City Sales recently listed an apartment in the building for auction with a $0 reserve. However, the vendors’ lawyers stopped the auction at the last moment.

Scott Dunn, from City Sales, said the lawyers felt it was too risky to run the auction as the apartment might sell for nothing.

“We ended up selling it by negotiation for $30,000 unconditionally. An existing owner in the building bought it.”

Trade Me Property’s latest asking price data puts the average Auckland apartment price at $730,400 in February, but asking prices for freehold apartments are significantly higher than for leasehold apartments.