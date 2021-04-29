Early signs heat coming out of auctions

Hundreds of people passed through the Harcourts Gold Papanui auction house on December 3, 2020, as the city's property market continues to heat up.

Auction activity remains strong in the wake of the Government’s recent housing policy announcement, but there are growing indications that fewer properties may be being sold under the hammer.

Back in March, auctions were burning up the market with Real Estate Institute data showing a third (34 per cent) of all properties nationwide sold by auction, the highest percentage of properties sold by auction the Real Estate Institute had ever recorded.

The Government’s new housing policies, announced on March 23, were intended to slow down the runway market.

Real Estate Institute acting chief executive Wendy Alexander said that, anecdotally, her organisation was hearing that fewer properties were selling under the hammer than in March.

But many of these houses were still selling within 24 to 48 hours after the auction by way of negotiation, she said.

“Auctions are still a very popular sales method and most of our auctioneers around the country are still busy calling auctions and are achieving some very good results for vendors.

“We’re also still hearing stories of auctions being brought forward from the original date due to strong pre-auction offers being made.”

The institute would expect sales volumes to slow in April, Alexander said. That was something that happened every year as the weather cooled and with the school holidays, Easter and Anzac Day all occurring in the same month.

Stuff Auction activity and clearance rates are being keenly observed.

Harcourts national auction manager Aaron Davis said the fever around the market might have eased a little since the Government’s announcement, but auctions continued to return the goods.

Auction clearance rates had normalised from particularly high rates, he said.

“A month or so back the rate was in the high 80s and 90s, now it’s dropped to the 70s. But that’s still a high success rate and many properties passed in are still selling shortly after the auction.”

But Davis said fewer marginal properties with problems were being put up for auction by opportunistic vendors.

Buyers were less tolerant of such properties as the market had moved in their favour, and some vendors were having to adjust their expectations, he said.

Supplied Auctions remain a popular sales method, the Real Estate Institute's Wendy Alexander says.

“People are reactive to changes but settlements take about six weeks to show up in the data, so I’d expect that in a month or so we’ll start to see an easing of the market in the data.

“But there’s still a major shortage of stock available for sale. That will keep the market moving strongly until there is a big increase in housing supply.”

Auctions might drop off a bit as the market became harder to navigate, but vendors would still be able to achieve good results via auctions, Davis said.

Data from Ray White New Zealand showed its auction clearance rates also remained strong. Last week 76 per cent of all the properties that went to auction were sold.

The auction day clearance rate between March 1 and April 25 was 74.2 per cent, which was an 8.6 per cent increase on the same dates last year.

Supplied/Supplied Auction clearance rates have normalised from particularly high rates, Harcourts’ Aaron Davis says.

Ray White auctioneer Ben East said, on average, there were more auction buyers registered than the same time last year.

While there was speculation around investors backing out, first-home buyers had used the opportunity to their advantage with a large proportion of all auctions across the group having active bidding, he said.

"Buyers are taking confidence in this, as it's giving them transparency around market value, along with curbing the perception of over capitalising."