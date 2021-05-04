House values continue to soar, but a market slowdown is coming, Corelogic says

The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

There is a housing market slowdown coming, but it is not here yet, new data shows.

CoreLogic statistics show property values nationwide rose by 3.1 per cent in April compared to 2.2 per cent and 2.6 per cent in March and February.

That took the annual growth rate to 18.4 per cent, compared to 16.2 per cent last month, and lifted the average national value to $871,375. All of the main centres had annual increases of more than 15 per cent in the year to April.

The Wellington region led the way with annual growth of 23.7 per cent to an average value of $971,393, while the Auckland region was up 15.6 per cent at $1.24 million.

But the biggest increases were in provincial areas where housing was typically cheaper. Gisborne, Kapiti Coast, Whanganui, Napier and Palmerston North all had annual value gains of more than 30 per cent.

Gisborne had the steepest rise at 33.3 per cent, to $579,361.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said the acceleration in monthly value increases might seem surprising given the Government’s recently announced tax changes for property investors, but it would take another month or so for the data to reflect that.

He expected the changes to impact on the market and slow value growth over the next few months.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Wellington region property values rose 23.7 per cent April compared to a year ago.

“Anecdotes throughout April were abundant – telling of quieter open homes, a greater share of auctions passing in and that a fear of over paying had replaced the previous over-riding emotion plaguing buyers, which was of a fear of missing out,” Goodall said.

There was an 11 per cent drop in valuations in April compared to the average over the previous six months, indicating market activity was down, Goodall said.

While that reduction in demand could be due to the Reserve Bank reinstating loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions in March, it could also reflect investor uncertainty over the interest deductibility changes, he said.

The drop was lower than many had speculated it would be and that showed enough equity-rich investors and previously unsuccessful buyers remained in the market to make up for the pull-back from other buyers, he said.

“These previously back-row buyers also must have enough confidence in the future to remain active, and this appears the case.”

123RF Gisborne values saw the steepest rise in the country, with a 33.3 per cent annual increase.

Following the Government’s housing policy announcement in March, some commentators had suggested the changes could lead to landlords leaving the market in large numbers.

However, despite the drop in the number of valuations, Goodall said there was no evidence of a rush of property owners putting their properties up for sale.

CoreLogic’s pre-listing measure showed appraisals were down by 6 per cent, while the total number of properties listed for sale on Trade Me Property dropped to 22,300 by the end of the month from 23,100 at the beginning of the month, he said.

“Some investors might list their properties, but most look likely to take their time to figure out what the changes mean for them and what they want to do.

That reduced supply was “likely to keep some sense of urgency in the market as buyers compete for a relatively small pool of advertised properties.”

Supplied CoreLogic’s Nick Goodall expects the market to slow over the next few months.

He expected the market would slow down over the next few months, with gains tempered, because the profitability of investment property had been reduced.

This would give the Reserve Bank some time to assess whether it needed to limit interest-only loans or put a cap on high debt-to-income lending, Goodall said.

The focus would remain on the Government as calls for rent controls continued and investors waited for clarification on details relating to the changes, in particular what constituted a new build and how long it remained a new build.

“Many current and future property investors will be very interested in the outcome of those final decisions.

“But the long-term appeal of property hasn’t really changed that much. People will continue to buy property for the long-term because they like it as an investment for their retirement,” Goodall said.