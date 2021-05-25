Closed borders help to erode housing shortage - for now

Migrants have hit back at the so-called immigration "reset" saying it uses them as a 'scapegoat' for problems with housing, infrastructure and worker welfare.

Housing demand is close to peaking, and supply is starting to catch up, but there is only a short window to make headway on the issue, ANZ economists are warning.

The shortage of housing supply, far outweighed by demand, has been considered to be a key factor in the country’s house price growth.

But ANZ’s latest Property Focus report said the country’s closed borders were slowing population growth and this, along with the reinstated loan-to-value ratios and new Government housing policies, was dampening demand.

Less demand pressure and a booming construction industry meant the country was making good progress towards eroding the supply shortage, the bank’s chief economist, Sharon Zollner, said.

“It’s an unusual window of opportunity and it means we are now making inroads on the supply front, but the borders won’t be closed forever.

“If previous immigration policies are restored once the border opens, then demand is likely to take off again,” she said.

“It’s very unlikely that the construction sector, which is already facing capacity constraints, will be able to keep up, eroding any progress we’ve made in addressing the shortage.”

While the Government had recently announced changes to immigration policy which meant fewer unskilled migrants would be accepted into New Zealand, there was little detail on this, Zollner said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Construction is booming but capacity constraints could slow housing production down.

“It could equate to fewer houses being needed, but the uncertainty over how immigration policy will play out means the outlook for the housing shortage remains a big unknown.

“We can say for sure that to sustainably improve housing affordability, either immigration policy needs to change, or serious gains in the responsiveness of supply need to be generated, or both. If not, the supply shortage could open up again in coming years.”

However, the report also said the market had changed following the Government’s housing policy announcement in March, with sale numbers taking a dive and house price inflation slowing in April.

Zollner said this was playing out more slowly than initially assumed, but market moderation was in the pipeline.

SUPPLIED ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says good progress is being made towards eroding the housing shortage.

“Now we are expecting OCR hikes from August 2022 – and subsequently higher mortgage rates, we also think a few months of falling house prices are likely.

“But while the risk of a sharper-than-expected price correction is significant, we do need to balance this with the fundamental issue that is the ongoing supply-demand imbalance.”

ANZ expected that annual house price inflation would drop from a peak of 28 per cent in the second quarter of this year to just 0.6 in the second quarter of 2023.

Zollner said price inflation could accelerate a bit after that, but was likely to remain well below its historical annual pace of around 7 per cent.

“We just don’t see credit and affordability constraints abating enough to let the market take off again.”

Meanwhile, independent economist Tony Alexander’s monthly survey of mortgage advisers also suggested the market was changing pace, although not sharply.

It showed that advisers felt that while investors were still stepping back from the market as they waited for further details of the Government’s new policies, fewer were doing so than last month.

A net 67 per cent of respondents reported they were seeing a decrease in the number of investors looking for advice in May.

Supplied Economist Tony Alexander says investors are still stepping back from the market.

Alexander said that was an improvement from the net 78 per cent who reported seeing fewer investors in the April survey.

It did not suggest investors were returning to the market, but rather that the speed with which they were pulling back had diminished to a small degree, he said.

However, the survey also revealed that growing numbers of first-home buyers were holding off.

A net 15 per cent of mortgage advisers reported that they were seeing fewer first-home buyers in May, which was a slight increase from April’s result of a net 13 per cent seeing fewer such buyers.

Alexander said the survey results, and comments from mortgage advisers, suggested both investors and first-home buyers were waiting for further clarification around the rules of the new policies.