Could try harder: Healthy homes inspection pass rates are low

About 28,000 homes in New Zealand are always damp and always have visible mould, a report says.

Only a quarter of rental properties nationwide pass their healthy homes standards compliance inspections on first try, new analysis from an inspection company suggests.

The Government’s healthy homes standards, which set minimum requirements for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture, drainage and draught-stopping in rental properties, became law on July 1, 2019.

Compliance with them is being phased in over a number of years, but the next big deadline in that process is looming. From July 1, 2021, all private rental properties must comply with the standards within 90 days of any new or renewed tenancy.

Braden Fastier/Nelson Mail Compliance with the standards is best on the insulation front.

There have long been concerns that many rental properties would not be up to standard by the date they are required to be and Betta Property Compliance’s analysis of data collected from more than 14,000 inspections shows those concerns are warranted.

The company found that while inspection “pass” rates vary around the country, the national average was about 25 per cent.

Blenheim/Nelson and Queenstown recorded the highest “pass” rates, at 38 per cent and 68 per cent respectively.

Six regions fitted into the 20 to 25 per cent bracket. They were Whangarei at 22 per cent, Auckland at 20 per cent, Manawatū/Wellington and Canterbury at 25 per cent, South Canterbury at 24 per cent and Otago at 26 per cent.

Dasha Kuprienko/ Stuff Queenstown's healthy homes compliance inspection “pass” rates are the highest in the country.

The other five regions all had much lower “pass” rates. Gisborne/Hawke’s Bay was at 18 per cent, Taupo/Rotorua/Bay of Plenty was at 14 per cent, the West Coast was at 12 per cent, Southland was at 14 per cent and Waikato/Taranaki was at just 9 per cent.

Betta Property Compliance managing director Matt Mason says there were six separate standards and each one had a range of often-complex criteria to comply with.

There was much higher compliance with some standards than others.

“Compliance on the insulation front was high, with pass rates of 91 per cent for underfloor insulation and 81 per cent for ceiling insulation.

“That averages out to a pass rate of about 90 per cent all up, which shows a high level of compliance around insulation. So government directives have been taken on board and the law is, largely, being abided by.”

Supplied/Supplied Betta Property Compliance managing director Matt Mason says people are lagging when it comes to dealing with draughts.

Compliance with the ventilation standard was also high, with a 96 per cent pass rate. However, the other standards did not fare as well.

There was a “pass” rate of 76 per cent for moisture barriers, 74 per cent for heating, 67 per cent for drainage and guttering, and just 46 per cent for draughts.

Mason says while most landlords are aware of ventilation issues and have acted to remove dampness from their properties, awareness around draughts was limited and people were lagging in this area.

“There has been a definite step change: we’ve had a significant increase in re-inspections that we do. Many properties that initially failed inspections have had remedial work and now pass.”

This shows landlords and property managers are working towards getting properties compliant with the standards, he says. “It’s just a question of whether they are doing it fast enough or not.”

A number of other healthy homes inspection companies confirm that initial inspection “pass” rates are low, with several saying they are lower than 25 per cent.

All Clear Group NZ co-founder Adam Gordon says data from around 10,000 inspections shows just 4 per cent of properties were fully compliant at the time of their first assessment.

However, as at June 8, 27 per cent of properties are now fully compliant after being reassessed following remedial work.

Gordon says that even new build properties might not be fully compliant with the healthy homes standards as there is a gap between the requirements in the Building Code and the standards.

“In those situations, it is often a simple fix. For example, a stronger heat pump will need to be installed or a moisture barrier will need to be put in because they are not required by the Building Code.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The healthy homes standards aim to address the problems caused by cold, damp homes.

“But it causes frustration, especially from people who buy a new house thinking they can rent it out and then they find it’s not compliant.”

While his company is seeing a greater level of compliance in professionally managed properties, Gordon suspects some landlords are working towards the final 2024 deadline, not the July deadline.

“Anecdotally, there’s been an increase in longer fixed-term tenancies, which could be due to trying to buy additional time to reach compliance. As at the end of this tenancy they have 90 days for any new, or renewed, tenancy to obtain compliance.”

He says that approach is foolish as a landlord can never be certain when a tenancy might end.

“We are also hearing of heating appliance, and installer capacity, shortages, likely exacerbated by Covid, which could cause problems for those wanting to be compliant in a hurry.”

Like Gordon, Green Building Council chief executive Andrew Eagles says initial inspection “pass” rates are below 25 per cent. Formal inspections by the council’s HomeFit assessment team have a “pass” rate of about 10 per cent.

SUPPLIED Green Building Council chief executive Andrew Eagles says landlords need to speed up their compliance work.

There is better performance on the insulation front, but it is right for the standards to focus on the whole house, he says. “It’s all very well to have good insulation, but if you have lots of draughts you are still going to be very cold.”

He has heard some property management companies are pushing for compliance and even saying they will not keep non-compliant properties on their books.

“That is positive, but landlords need to speed up their compliance work. The window is closing, the regulators are stepping up, and there is likely to be a rush at the last minute, as there was with insulation.”

But Real Estate Institute acting chief executive Wendy Alexander says property management members have seen very positive action from their landlords.

Many have been proactively getting prepared for the standards over the last 12 to 18 months, ahead of the upcoming deadlines, she says.

Supplied Real Estate Institute acting chief executive Wendy Alexander says the Government needs to address confusion around methamphetamine testing sooner rather than later.

This is despite a backlog of requests for inspectors in some areas, delays in the supply of available building materials and appliances, and a shortage of skilled labourers to do the work.

“It seems many landlords have learnt from the supply issues and delays they faced when the insulation regulations came into effect in 2019 and aren’t leaving it until the last minute.”

NZ Property Investors Federation executive officer Sharon Cullwick says her members understand they need their properties to be compliant.

“But mum and dad investors who just buy one or two houses to rent out might not know what exactly is required and be quite confused by it all.”