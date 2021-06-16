Opposition parties tell property investor forum: We'd reverse the rules

Both National and ACT have committed to reversing the Government’s “morally wrong” new tax rules for investors, should they return to government.

At a property investor forum on Monday, each party’s housing spokeswoman came out swinging against the Government’s plans to phase out investors’ ability to offset mortgage interest costs against rental income and extend the bright-line test to 10 years.

Investors have been particularly outraged by the change to interest deductibility, which could add up to $6000 a year to the cost of owning a typical rental property.

Many commentators have predicted the policy could lead to a spike in rents as landlords tried to recoup the additional costs and even Treasury advised against making the change.

READ MORE:

* Government pulling every lever available over housing: Jacinda Ardern

* Government asked for advice on temporary rent controls as it prepared massive housing package

* Don't confuse the property investor with the speculator

* Southland rents may rise in wake of Government housing policy changes



National’s housing spokeswoman Nicola Willis told the Propellor Property forum the new tax rules, which put the blame for the housing crisis at the feet of landlords, were divisive and “morally wrong”.

New Zealand needed more housing supply, but the tax rules simply penalised investors rather than addressing the underlying issues, she said.

“Removing interest deductibility broke the rule that you should tax profit not revenue, while the extension of the bright-line test makes it a capital gains tax, not just a way of catching property-flippers as National intended when it was introduced.”

Willis pledged that a National Government would reverse both of the new tax rules and instead work with investors to improve supply and build new housing.

“We want to create more paths to independent housing for all New Zealanders and we need to remove the constraints and build more houses for a sustained period of time to do that.”

Supplied Brook van Velden, Tony Alexander, Nikki Connors, Nicola Willis, Melanie Rouse and Nick Goodall at the Propellor Property investment forum.

National wanted to introduce urgent temporary legislation to make it easier to build a house, as was done in Canterbury following the earthquakes, and to come up with smarter ways of using government funding to develop new housing, she said.

“Making it easier for investors to build build-to-rent developments is also something we want to do. This has been successful overseas but New Zealand rules make it harder to do here.”

ACT’s housing spokeswoman Brooke van Velden said the new tax rules would do nothing to improve housing affordability, but they would pit people against each other.

Investors were being painted as bad people and this was divisive and unfair, she said.

“All these tax changes will do is squeeze mum-and-dad investors who are trying to save for their retirement or provide for their children and that will mean a rise in rents for tenants.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Tax is not the answer to the housing crisis, building more houses is, National and ACT MPs say.

The new rules would also hurt some of the most vulnerable people in society as landlords either put their rents up or sold their properties, potentially leaving many with nowhere to go, van Velden said.

If elected, ACT would reverse the interest deductibility changes, and it would also abolish the bright-line test, which the party believed was a capital gains tax by stealth.

“You can’t tax your way out of a housing crisis,” she said. “Rather than making it harder to build, you have to make it easier to build with easier planning rules and smarter infrastructure funding.”

Results from the latest survey by the Real Estate Institute and economist Tony Alexander suggested most investors were waiting for further details around the new tax rules before they decided how to respond.

But property management expert Melanie Rouse, from Harcourts Hamilton Rentals, said the tax changes had caused the most concern she had ever seen following a housing policy announcement.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some investors have sold their rental properties in the wake of the Government’s housing announcement.

“We saw a significant increase in the number of landlords selling up, with 44 sales from our rental portfolio in the month after the announcement.”

The lack of detail in the proposals and the resulting uncertainty played a part in this, she said.

“In future, there is likely to be a switch of investors to new builds, but the problem is we don’t have the new build stock to support that yet.

“So we’ll see investors moving out of existing stock but if the new build stock is not there that will just exacerbate the current shortage of rental stock.”

This meant it was important to encourage the building of new housing stock of the type needed and in the areas needed, Rouse said.

While the new tax rules were a concern for many investors, property commentators Tony Alexander and Nick Goodall both told the forum the market was yet to see their effect.

Both Alexander and Goodall said reinstated loan-to-value ratios, the new tax rules and the current construction boom would lead to a cooler market and slowing price growth over the next year, but prices were unlikely to crash.