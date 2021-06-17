Here's where house prices have lifted 50 per cent

Opinion: Your bank account and credit cards could be putting lenders off when you apply for a mortgage. William Tieu has some tips for first home buyers.

A growth rate of more than 50 per cent in median values in one small regional town highlights just how rampant house price growth has been nationwide during the last year, CoreLogic says.

While sky-high big city values continued to dominate attention, CoreLogic’s Best of the Best mid-year report showed it was cheaper areas that had the highest value growth in the year to June.

Median values in Manunui in Ruapehu District went up by 51.8 per cent to $295,000, which meant it had the greatest 12 month value change in the country.

It was followed by Taumarunui and Taupiri, and Gisborn suburbs Outer Kaiti and Elgin had annual value growth of more than 40 per cent.

But CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said many suburbs within the main centres experienced strong growth, with median values in Otara (Auckland), Enderley (Hamilton) and Wainuiomata (Lower Hutt) up by 31.4 per cent, 30 per cent and 35.3 per cent.

The top growth suburbs in Tauranga, Christchurch, and Dunedin were all in the range of 20 per cent to 25 per cent, he said.

More broadly, median values in nearly 200 Auckland suburbs and more than 25 Christchurch suburbs were up by at least $100,000 during the year, and they were up by 30 per cent or more in 15 suburbs the Wellington region.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Herne Bay remains the country's most expensive suburb.

Only five Tauranga suburbs had a median value of less than $700,000, while Hamilton had its first $1 million-plus suburb (Harrowfield) and Dunedin’s most expensive suburb (Maori Hill) was nearing the $1m mark with a $972,500 median value.

Auckland’s Herne Bay remained the country’s most expensive suburb, with a median value of $3.16m. The top sale of the year was also in Auckland, a Takapuna property at 16 Audrey Road, for $13.75m.

Davidson said that would-be home buyers should not despair. A number of suburbs in Christchurch had a median property values of less than $400,000.

“That’s consistent with other indicators of our second city’s relative affordability and potential appeal for those thinking of relocating.”

The cheapest suburb in the country was Runanga in Grey District with a median value of $167,000.

Some suburbs or small towns in the lower South Island had experienced increases of less than 5 per cent in the past 12 months. They included Wallacetown (Southland), Frankton (Queenstown), Twizel (Mackenzie), and Te Anau (Southland).

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson expects a slowdown in sales and value growth.

Davidson said that although it had been a hectic first half of the year for the market, nothing lasted forever.

He expected a slowdown in both sales volumes and property value growth in the second half of 2021 and into 2022, especially as fixed mortgage rates were rising.

“It looks likely to us that the market is now very close to the peak of this upswing. That said, with population growth having generally outpaced property supply increases over a period of several years, we’re anticipating a slowdown, not an outright downturn.”

The Real Estate Institute’s latest data, which was out Tuesday, showed that house prices grew by 32.3 per cent last year to $820,000, which was the fastest annual house price increase since records began.

But economists said it showed sales were falling and prices usually lagged sales by a few months.