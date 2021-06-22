The hidden benefits of an unremarkable section of grass with a $1.5m price tag

Prime real estate in Hamilton comes with a view of the Waikato River.

There's an unremarkable 940sqm patch of grass for sale in Hamilton that could be yours for $1.5m, but it does come with a special feature.

A longer, happier, healthier life.

That’s because at the end of this section sits the Waikato River, and there’s a growing scientific consensus that being closer to water comes with a raft of physical and mental health benefits.

It’s summed up by Glasgow Caledonian University Professor of health behaviour dynamics, Sebastian Chastin.

“Blue spaces provide a feeling of restoration, space for physical activity and social interaction and help making the environment more conducive to health, less heat, fewer floods, more biodiversity,” he told Stuff.

Chastin co-authored a meta-analysis of more than 50 separate scientific studies into the benefits of proximity to water.

Lodge Real Estate This riverside section in Hamilton comes with a $1.5 million price tag.

He said their research found blue spaces “have a positive effect on public health, including the reduction of mortality rate with the greatest rate of decline seen in areas closest to blue space, better physical health and better mental health”.

Chastin’s findings have been echoed in a similar review of 35 scientific studies conducted by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).

“These findings suggest that outdoor blue spaces have potential benefits for health, particularly in terms of mental health, general wellbeing and physical activity,” said ISGlobal lead researcher Mireia​ Gascon.

Supplied Acting Real Estate Institute chief Wendy Alexander said you need to be ready to splash as much as $500,000 more for a waterfront view.

As for why these benefits seem to exist, marine biologist and Blue Mind author Dr. Wallace J. Nichols believes its due to a deep-seated biological connection between humans and H20.

He said that water covers 70 per cent of the Earth, makes up 70 per cent of our bodies and 70 per cent of our brains and hearts.

“Thanks to science, we’re now able to connect the dots to the full range of emotional benefits being on, in or near the water can bring.”

Unsurprisingly, this desire to be close to water hasn’t gone unnoticed in the real estate sector.

“Views of the water have always been particularly sought after, and that is likely to be a continuing trend for some time, even with people’s views slowly shifting around climate change,” said acting Real Estate Institute of New Zealand chief Wendy Alexander.

“As a result, sea and water views tend to command a premium no matter where you are in the country.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff A number of scientific studies suggest proximity to water, such as the Waikato River, can offer a range of physical and mental health benefits.

Alexander said views, access to swimming and cultural and historical elements, peace and tranquillity are all draws for buyers.

The Auckland premium exists within the waterfront sector too, she said, with a water view property in Auckland “likely to be higher than some of our other cities such as Wellington, Hamilton or Christchurch”.

“An Auckland home with a sea-view could expect to command between $300,000 and $500,000 more than a similar property with no view. However, if the view is 180 degrees or more and the property is particularly close to the ocean then the premium could rise even more. In other parts of the country that premium might be more in the $200,000-$300,000 range,” she said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Residents of Hahei Beach on the Coromandel have plenty of access to the big blue.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said over the past year, properties with a water view have attracted 23 per cent more views compared to those without.

“In the past seven days we have seen over 3100 searches for ‘beach’ and 1980 for ‘waterfront’, 1530 searches for ‘sea view’ and 1250 for ‘beach front’ on Trade Me property,” he said.

Quotable Value Waikato area manager Jarrod Hedley​ said another, newer factor was boosting the water view appeal.

“Water views have always been desirable to home owners, but they do seem to have become even more desirable post-Covid,” he said.

“With so many more of us spending more time at home over the last year, it’s fair to say that most people would value having a nice view.”

He also agreed that “you’re almost always going to get more for a section with water views than one without”.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Lodge Real Estate's Glenn Collins said sections with such river access were scarce, hence the hefty price tag.

That’s why there’s that $1.5m price tag on 22 Riverside Lane, agrees the man selling it, Lodge Real Estate’s Glenn Collins.

Water view properties in Hamilton are scarce and becoming scarcer, he said.

“The aspect of flowing water is a big thing, and the space you have.”

Is a waterside section worth splashing out $1.5m on though?

Hedley says it’s all down to demand.

“When you take into consideration similar market sales in the area with river frontage, it does suggest that the $1.5m price tag is indeed in line with current market conditions.”