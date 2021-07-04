What homeowners should do while interest rates remain low

The end of the record low interest rates era looks to be looming, so for many homeowners it could pay to think about how to take advantage of low rates while you still can.

After several years of falling mortgage rates, which have left one to three-year fixed rates ranging from 2 per cent to 3 per cent on average, economists are forecasting rate hikes once the Reserve Bank starts to lift the official cash rate (OCR).

Westpac now expects the OCR to start rising from August next year, while ANZ expects it to go up next February and Kiwibank is picking an increase in May.

Long-term home loan rates have already started to rise.

Westpac’s acting chief economist Michael Gordon says his team expects floating rates, and shorter fixed-term rates, will be stable over the coming months.

That leaves homeowners with a window of opportunity to use low rates to improve their situation. Possible ways of doing so include refinancing a mortgage to get better terms or borrowing more, trading up properties or borrowing to renovate.

AdviceHQ director David Green says now is a good time for homeowners to review their financial structure and arrangements, particularly if they have not done so for a while.

For some, that could result in a decision to refinance, which could save thousands of dollars on interest payments and reduce debt. It is necessary for people to consider what the best option is for them and how to achieve it most effectively, he says.

There will sometimes be a break fee to pay, which can be significant if new rates are a lot cheaper.

“While this can mean simply refixing existing loans at a lower rate, it can also require shopping around if the existing bank is not playing ball on refinancing terms. Some of my clients have had to do this recently and ended up in a much better position as a result.”

The end of the record low interest rate era is looming, although short-term rates are expected to remain stable over the coming months.

More people are now looking to lock in loans for longer, he says. “As the gap between short and long-term rates starts to get bigger, people want to take advantage of current long-term rates before they increase more.”

Making use of lower rates to trade up to a more expensive property is another option for people who want a larger house to better meet their needs, or to move to a different area.

Some of Green’s clients have done this recently, with one client making a big leap up the ladder and moving from a $1.5 million property to a $3m one.

That particular case was situational, but any such move does not come for free, he says. “There are costs involved. But, if done successfully, it does generate added value and equity, so it can be a beneficial move to make.”

But there can be problems with trying to trade up in a rising market.

Mortgages Online director Hamish Patel says people wanting to trade up can get caught out by the fast-moving market.

Mortgages Online director Hamish Patel says house prices have been moving so quickly it is easy for homeowners to get caught out when looking to buy a property after having sold theirs.

“It’s a mistake to think that because you have sold your property for a good gain you can then automatically trade up to a more expensive home, and can take your time doing it. I’ve had a number of clients who have done that and the market has moved past them.”

They have ended up having to compromise on the type of house they have bought, or the area they have bought in, or they paid much more than planned and had taken on more debt to do so, he says.

“To avoid this, people need to be realistic about what they want and what they are prepared to pay to trade up – before they sell their own property. They also need to do their homework, look at the actual sales data, and base their decision on that.”

Patel says where interest rates are sitting now should not affect long-term financial decisions, such as buying a more expensive house, which entails long-term debt.

Trading up to a more expensive house is appealing to some buyers in the current low rate environment.

“On the other hand, it can be a good idea to take advantage of low rates to have a real shot at paying down debt to get yourself into a better financial situation.

“If you are in a position where you can pay the additional debt off over about five years, another reasonable option could be to borrow more on your loan at a low rate to upgrade your existing house.”

People often only do renovations when they are planning to sell, he says. “But, in the current market, doing a renovation and holding means value is added to the property and the homeowners get to enjoy the lifestyle benefits.”

Data suggests more people are choosing to upgrade their existing home than are trading up to another property. While 27 per cent of respondents to Stuff’s recent NowNext survey were planning to carry out renovations, only 17 per cent were thinking of moving homes.

Likewise, a Real Estate Institute analysis shows only a marginal increase in the percentage of sales of larger (200 square metre and above) properties, from 20.9 per cent in May 2020 to 22.1 per cent in May 2021.

Acting Real Estate Institute chief Wendy Alexander says more people have been renovating their homes since the level 4 lockdown last year.

Real Estate Institute acting chief executive Wendy Alexander says that since emerging from the level 4 lockdown at the end of April last year, Kiwis’ attitudes to their homes have changed.

There has been a significant uplift in people renovating their homes or adding in amenities such as spa pools or louvres, and part of this is people taking advantage of the low interest rate environment, she says.

“We’re not financial advisers, but our recommendation to people is not to over-leverage themselves from a borrowing perspective and to be aware that interest rates could go up at any time.

“Before undertaking any significant renovations or upgrading project, it is worth having a discussion with your bank about how much the renovations might cost and any contingency you might need if there are budget overruns.”

It also pays to understand what will add value to your property, with kitchens and bathrooms considered good areas to invest as these rooms sell houses, Alexander says.

“Things such as street appeal or enhancing the indoor/outdoor flow are also good areas for those who are looking to upgrade their property and realise potential value down the track.”