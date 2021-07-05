Rise of $1m mortgages sparks interest rate warning

Inflation holding up, so where next for interest rates?

Million-dollar mortgages are becoming more common and there is a warning that it means interest rate increases will hit hard.

New data from the property website Homes.co.nz showed that 15 per cent of all sales nationwide were for more than $1.25 million in the past 12 months.

The figure was even higher in Auckland, where 37 per cent of all sales were for more than $1.25m. CoreLogic said, for 2021 alone, 57 per cent of Auckland’s sales were for more than $1m, compared with 33 per cent five years ago.

Homes.co.nz chief data scientist Tom Lintern said that, assuming a 20 per cent deposit, this meant that significant numbers of people had taken on a $1m mortgage.

“Not all buyers at that price point would be borrowing to that extent but it is safe to assume that many have entered the market at this level of debt.”

Data from the Reserve Bank shows that $832 million of total borrowing of $8.9 billion in May was to people with a deposit of less than 20 per cent, up from $515m in May last year and $707m in 2019.

Mortgage broker Glen McLeod said he processed a number of $1m mortgages each month.

“Since some of the average purchases on the North Shore are around $1.5m to $1.8m, this is becoming more and more regular.

“Typically it is not your first-home buyers but more likely second or third-home buyer that is looking to upgrade their property. Also seeing quite a bit in the rural lifestyle area for these types of purchases.

Alden Williams/Stuff Homes.co.nz data shows 37 per cent of all house sales in Auckland were for more than $1.25 million.

“Income has to be extremely good and, depending on the lender that we go to, if the property purchase is over $2m to $2.5m a valuation maybe required.”

But people with large mortgages will feel the squeeze of rising interest rates more keenly.

Mortgage rates on one to three-year fixed terms are in the 2 to 3 per cent range.

While a $1m mortgage might be serviceable at this rate, it was important to think about what it would mean in repayment terms when rates did start to go up again, Lintern said.

His analysis showed that if interest rates were to increase to the level that was typical in January 2015, monthly repayments for a median Auckland home could increase by almost $2000 per month.

Homes.co.nz put Auckland’s median price at $1.21m in July which, with a 20 per cent deposit, would require a mortgage of $968,000.

For a 25-year mortgage at Kiwibank’s current rate of 2.19 per cent that would mean monthly repayments of $4193.

But if rates rose to the average standard rate of January 2020, as reported by the Reserve Bank, of 4.32 per cent the monthly repayments would be $5282 and if they went up to the January 2015 rate of 5.85 per cent they would be $6148 each month.

Lintern said it would be a similar story in the other main centres, where repayments would increase by more than $1000 per month if rates were to rise to the January 2015 rate.

In Wellington, which had a median price of $1.13m, monthly repayments would go from $3916 at the current rate to $5742 at the 2015 rate.

SUPPLIED If interest rates rise to 2015 levels, that would cost people thousands more each month, Homes.co.nz’s chief data scientist Tom Lintern says.

The monthly repayment increase was least in Christchurch, which had the lowest median price of all the main centres with $596,000. But repayments would still go from $2065 now to $3028.

Many people had short memories and were used to a climate of falling interest rates, Lintern said.

“But it is important for aspiring home buyers and homeowners to remember that interest rates will not stay at their current low values forever, and they need to be prepared for rates to change.”

He said people should talk to their bank or financial adviser about their options but, if it was possible, it was a good idea to try to get ahead by paying more than the minimum while interest rates were low.

While longer-term rates had already started to rise, Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon said floating rates and shorter fixed-term rates were expected to be stable over coming months.

But Loan Market mortgage adviser Bruce Patten said there was too much speculation about interest rate rises, especially as there had been no change to the official cash rate yet.

Rate rises were likely to happen in an orderly fashion and an increase of 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent was likely to be sufficient to curb inflation issues, he said.

“That will leave rates settling in the high 3 per cent range, or maybe around 4 per cent. Unfortunately, the people that will have the most impact on is those who have bought over the last 18 months.”

Many other homeowners would have been hunkering down to repay debt while rates were low, he said.