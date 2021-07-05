Log cabin sells within a day, but there are others you can buy

It was love at first sight for the new owners of this log cabin in Waipa, which was only on the market for 24 hours before it was snapped up.

Log cabins come into their own in winter – they offer great protection from the elements, and invariably come with a roaring woodburner.

The new owners of a log cabin in Waipa certainly think so. Listing agent Pamela Thackray of LJ Hooker Te Awamutu listed the house two weeks ago, and sold it within a day to a couple who fell in love with it and bought it immediately.

The house, on 2.56ha of rolling pastureland, was sold by negotiation. Special features include a large, double-height living area with exposed logs, and a woodburner.

John Halliday There is a mezzanine above the main living area in the Waipa log cabin.

John Halliday A clawfoot bathtub takes pride of place in the bathroom.

But there are other log houses for sale, including a beauty in Mokihinui on the West Coast, which has an asking price of $599,000.

Listing agent Marchelle Dann of Property Brokers Westport says there has been “a huge amount of interest”. “It’s so unique, but people have to come and view it, so they can get a true idea of the location, which is right beside the beach. We have had people from Wellington and Dunedin come and have a look.”

Property Brokers Westport This three-bedroom log cabin on the West Coast is offered at $599,000.

Property Brokers Westport There is something immensely cosy about the interior of a log house. The Mohikinui house has a large, open-plan living area.

“Westport has now become one of the best places in New Zealand to purchase.”

The two-storey, three-bedroom Mokihinui log cabin comes with a multi-fuel burner with a wetback (for hot water). It has a view out to sea and along the coast.

“There are limited coastline properties with this type of outlook and surroundings which makes this property that little bit more special,” Dann says.

Property Brokers Westport The kitchen cabinetry is in keeping with the theme.

The property has been listed as a holiday rental.

If your budget is a lot bigger – and we mean A LOT – there is the multi award-winning log house at Tarras near Wanaka, offered for sale by Nick Frame of Bayleys Wanaka.

We featured this home when it was first listed last year.

Bayleys River Ridge, a spectacular log house above the Clutha River in Tarras near Wanaka, is still for sale by negotiation.

River Ridge, which is available on Airbnb for around $2500 a night, was handcrafted in Canada by Pioneer Homes of BC and shipped to New Zealand, where it was constructed by High Country Carpentry.

In August 2019, that firm won three Mid and South Canterbury Registered Master Builders awards for the project – the Resene New Home over $2 million category Gold Award, a Craftsmanship Award and the Interior design Latitude Media Award.

The 600mm-diameter hewn cedar logs are huge, and this could have been a nightmare build, but the judges said the team addressed the build with a skill and craftsmanship that is rarely seen.

Bayleys The 490 square-metre house was handcrafted in Canada by Pioneer Homes of BC and built onsite by High Country Carpentry.

The house spreads over 490 square metres and features multiple living zones, two kitchens, six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a billiards room and a nine-car garage. You can take a 3D tour of the house here.

If you want to experience the fun of a log cabin without a full investment, there are several holiday rentals available, including one at Castle Hill Village in the Southern Alps, another at Ohakune, and this one at Lake Ohau Village.

Waipa house photos by John Halliday, Showcase Photography

BAYLEYS The River Ridge great room, as they call it in North America, is a vast open-plan living space with a large fireplace.