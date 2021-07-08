Wellington's red-hot housing market records third fastest price rise in the world

Wellington had the third fastest house price rise in the world in the first three months on this year compared to a year earlier.

Soaring house prices in Wellington mean the city now has the third hottest market in the world, an international property consultancy says.

Wellington’s house prices in the first quarter of this year were up by 30.1 per cent on the same period last year, according to the latest Knight Frank Global Residential Cities Index.

That increase lifted Wellington to third place in the global rankings. Last year the city was ranked at number 32 with prices increasing 7.6 per cent.

Auckland was also high up in the index, which tracks residential property prices across 150 cities worldwide. Auckland’s 19.6 per cent rise in prices ranked it at number 11, up from 101 last year when prices increased by 2.1 per cent.

Turkish cities, Izmir and Ankara, topped the index , while prices were up more than 10 per cent in 43 of the cities tracked.

Knight Frank researcher Kate Everett-Allen said urban house prices were rising at their fastest rate since 2007.

Econ Talks: House price rises are obscene and ridiculous (Published June 18, 2021)

Everett-Allen said economists were concerned the surge in house prices was feeding into a broader asset boom with commodities, equities and house prices all moving in one direction, but there were different factors at play to the last global recession.

“Banks now operate under tighter lending rules, households are less indebted, and with inflationary pressures deemed to be ‘transitory’ a sudden hike in interest rates looks unlikely,” she said.

“Governments too are taking a more interventionist stance, and New Zealand, Canada, China, South Korea and Ireland have all taken steps to curb price inflation in the first half of 2021.”

In New Zealand, the Reserve Bank reinstated loan-to-value ratios earlier this year and, in March, the Government announced a suite of new housing and tax policies intended to reign in the market.

But Everett-Allen said what was most critical was the extent to which some cities continued to suffer from a severe undersupply of housing and the slowdown in construction exacerbated by the pandemic.

Wellington and Auckland have long struggled with housing supply shortages and stock is at near record lows, according to industry research.

There were just 720 houses for sale in Wellington in June, a decline of 14.3 per cent on last year. Auckland had 6249 listings, which was a drop of 23.3 per cent on last year, according to Realestate.co.nz.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said Wellington’s shortage of listings was likely to be a factor in the city’s leap up the rankings.

Supplied Economist Tony Alexander says Wellington price growth has escalated in recent years.

The Wellington market had also gone through a catch-up period in recent years and that had resulted in an escalation of house prices, he said.

“Prices are starting to overshoot now and the growth rate has probably peaked out.”

But Everett-Allen said several factors could push prices higher in some cities in the short to medium term. They included the fear of missing out and people wanting to lock in lower mortgage rates before interest rates started to shift higher.

But there were signs that some markets were starting to cool, she said.

“Canada has reported two months of moderating sales and United States mortgage applications have fallen back to their pre-Covid levels suggesting the distortive effect of the pandemic may be diminishing.”

In New Zealand, recent information provided signs the market had started to ease back.

The latest CoreLogic figures showed price rises had slowed nationally and regionally, while Quotable Values’ June figures had quarterly price rises slowing for the second month in a row.