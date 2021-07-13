House prices defy expectations to rise by nearly 30 per cent

House prices around the country have continued to defy expectations, rising by 28.7 per cent to a national median of $820,000 over the year to June, the Real Estate Institute says.

Five out of the 16 regions reached new record median prices, while one region saw an equal record and 20 districts reached new record median highs.

Auckland was one of those regions. It had a 25 per cent increase in prices, which took its median price to a new record of $1,150,000 in June.

The other regions to hit new records were Waikato (up 19.7 per cent to $736,000), Taranaki (up 41.5 per cent to $580,000), Marlborough (up 56.0 per cent to $705,000), Southland (up 23.2 per cent to $420,000), and Manawatū/Wanganui (up 35.6 per cent to $580,000).

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said even the month-on-month data showed a slight uplift (up 0.3 per cent nationally), and more than half of the regions had an uplift when compared to May, which suggested the market was refusing to cool.

That was echoed by some very strong results in the Real Estate Institute House Price Index (HPI), which again reached a new high, she said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Auckland had a 25 per cent increase in house prices in the year to June.

“Every region saw an uplift in HPI values compared to the previous month – and the three months prior – suggesting that the market will hold strong for a few more months yet.”

Those buyers hoping for a bargain over winter might be disappointed, and Tuesday’s data pointed to how important it was to address the housing supply issues the country had, she said.

“We’ve talked about FONFA (the fear of not finding anything) before, but with less than 14,000 properties available for sale, this is becoming a real issue across parts of the country – especially when houses are selling as quickly as they are at the moment.”

Sales were also up, with the number of properties sold in June nationwide up by 6.2 per cent when compared to the same time last year, from 6913 to 7345. It was the highest for a June month for five years.

In Auckland, the number of properties sold in June increased by 29.0 per cent year-on-year (from 2144 to 2766), which was the highest for the month of June in 15 years.

A further six regions out of 16 saw annual increases in sales volumes. They were Northland, Taranaki, Tasman, Nelson and Canterbury.

Baird said the sales increase was despite the reintroduction of the loan-to-value ratios just a few months ago and the March announcements to try and cool the property market, which highlighted the underlying strength in the market.

“Reports from agents around the country are that there are still good numbers of attendees at auctions and open homes; and that both first time buyers and investors are still relatively active in the market.

“Again, much of the national growth has been driven by the Auckland picture, but the market hasn’t seen the full winter slow down we normally expect.”

The institute expected sales volumes to continue at a solid level for the next couple of months unless there was any significant changes in the underlying fundamentals, she said.

The median number of days to sell a property nationally decreased 15 days from 46 to 31 when compared to June 2020, which was the lowest for a June month since 2016.

And more than a quarter of all properties were sold by auction (26.9 per cent), up from 10.7 per cent in June 2020.

But the total number of properties available for sale nationally decreased by 33.3 per cent in June to 13,861, which was down from 20,772 in June 2020 – 6911 fewer properties compared to 12 months ago.

This was the second lowest level of inventory the Institute had seen in New Zealand. The lowest was in December 2020, when it was 12,932.

Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman said that “like a runaway freight train”, the housing market appeared hard to bring under control, but it was slowly responding to recent policy changes.

Limited supply was generating record house price growth even as sales activity had declined, he said.

While seasonally adjusted sales were up 7 per cent in June, the almost 8000 sales were still down on the 10,000 seen at the end of last year.

Couchman said recent policy changes were having a more muted impact on the market than previously thought.

However, national house price growth looked to have hit its peak in the current cycle of around 30 per cent and, from here, house price growth should slow, he said.

“Mortgage rate rises look to be on the cards sooner than previously thought and the case for the Reserve Bank to start hiking the official cash rate in 2021 is becoming apparent.

“And a building boom means new housing supply is coming to market. However, builders are struggling to find the labour to keep the building boom going.”