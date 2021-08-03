House price increases slowing, but LVR change will speed up the process

Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

The Reserve Bank’s plan to introduce tighter lending restrictions should reduce the ongoing momentum of the housing market, CoreLogic says.

House prices were still increasing, with nationwide values up by another 1.8 per cent over July, the latest CoreLogic House Price Index showed.

This took the national average to another record high of $922,421, and was an increase of 24.8 per cent on the same time last year.

But while July’s monthly rate of price increase was the same as in June, it was down on the 2.2 per cent recorded in May and the 3.1 per cent recorded in April.

The quarterly change in nationwide increase was starker, as the figure dropped to 5.9 per cent at the end of July from 7.2 per cent at the end of June.

Slowing quarterly price increases was evident across all the main centres and most of the other main urban areas.

In Auckland, it was down to 5 per cent at the end of July from 5.3 per cent in the three months to the end of June. That left its average price at $1.3 million.

Wellington quarterly increase was down to 7.1 per cent from 9.5 per cent, and in Christchurch it was down to 8.4 per cent from 9.6 per cent. The two centre’s average prices were $1.04m and $644,628 respectively.

Of the main centres, Dunedin had the slowest rate of quarterly increase at 4.5 per cent, which took its average price to $664,560.

Alden Williams/Stuff Dunedin house prices grew by 4.5 per cent over the quarter, taking its average price to $664,560.

Some of the areas that had a significant reduction in the rate of quarterly increase were Rotorua, which was down to 1.9 per cent from 6.9 per cent, and Napier, which was down to 2.8 per cent from 7.1 per cent.

The only city to experience a lift in quarterly increase was Nelson, with 5 per cent , up from 4.8 per cent. This took the city’s average price to $789,468.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said house prices were likely to be past the peak increase rate, but that the market was a “big beast” which could take some time to slow.

The exceptional rate of increase witnessed following the economic recovery after the pandemic-induced lockdown was not sustainable, he said.

“However, with an asset class the size of the residential property market, which now exceeds $1.54 trillion and remains attractive due to still-low interest rates, any slowdown was destined to be gradual.”

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the LVR change should slow the market, but it will hit first home buyers hard.

Despite some decline in investor activity, there was still relatively strong demand in the market, he said.

“There is a strong pipeline of equity-rich investors and previously unsuccessful first home buyers and other owner occupiers taking the opportunity to seize on low interest rates before they lift any further.

“That means the market continues to have ongoing momentum and this may have helped convince the Reserve Bank not to wait until their next OCR announcement before acting.”

The Reserve Bank announced on Tuesday that it would consult with banks later this month on the introduction of a tighter loan-to-value restriction (LVRs) and the implementation of debt-to-income restrictions (DTIs).

It proposed there should be an LVR of only 10 per cent of new owner-occupier housing loans to borrowers with a 20 per cent deposit or less, instead of the current 20 per cent of lending.

Goodall said that as 35 to 38 per cent of all first home buyers had a deposit of less than 20 per cent, the Reserve Bank’s move would hit them hardest.

This would seem to go against Finance Minister Grant Robertson’s directive to heed the impact of DTIs on first home buyers, he said.

“Does financial stability trump the mandate of helping first home buyers into houses? Maybe so, and maybe rightly so when you consider what it could mean in future in terms of extremely highly leveraged homeowners.”

But the move would reduce demand for property as first home buyers who otherwise would have been able to get into the market with a lower deposit would no longer be able to, he said.

“The market is slowing already, but this should slow it down faster.

“It is possible we will see a rush of people wanting to buy before the LVRs are officially tightened and that could result in a slight spike in growth beforehand.”