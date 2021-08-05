$1m-plus house sales double in a year

Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

There was a 167.9 per cent increase in the number of properties sold for $1 million or more during the first half of this year compared to the first half of last year, the Real Estate Institute says.

The institute’s Million Dollar Price report showed that 14,776 million-dollar plus properties were sold in the first part of 2021, up from 5516 over the same period last year.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said this was a significant change even though the first half of last year was affected by the nationwide Covid lockdown.

“The volume of properties sold over $1 million is reflective of a property market that has seen 28.7 per cent median price growth in the year to the end of June.”

READ MORE:

* Housing crisis: Reserve Bank admits consistently getting house price projections wrong

* High house prices push buyers, developers to affordable South Waikato

* House prices defy expectations to rise by nearly 30 per cent



In Auckland, 9977 properties were sold for $1m-plus, up from 4067 last year. That was an annual increase of 145.3 per cent, which was the largest for the Auckland region since 1994.

But all 16 regions had annual increases in the number of $1m-plus sales in the first part of this year.

“We continue to see the demand and supply imbalance putting upward pressure on prices, resulting in an increase in million-dollar-plus sales in every region.”

The report showed every region had a record number of sales in the $1m-plus bracket, including the West Coast, which had its first $1m-plus sale in June.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Auckland has the largest number of $1m-plus sales.

Marlborough had the biggest annual percentage increase in $1m-plus sales, with a 437.5 per cent increase from the first half of last year.

The other regions to record particularly strong percentage increaseswere Southland (up 400 per cent), Waikato (up 379.9 per cent) and Manawatu/Wanganui (up 376.9 per cent).

There was also a 214.5 per cent increase in the $3m-plus category and a 205.4 per cent increase in the $5m-plus category nationally.

Canterbury and Bay of Plenty had the biggest annual percentage increase in $3m-plus sales, at 800 and 525 per cent respectively.

Supplied Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says the increase in $1m plus property sales nationwide shows the ongoing strength of the market.

But Auckland, Hawke’s Bay and Otago all had annual increases of more than 200 per cent.

Baird said the figures clearly showed the ongoing strength of the property market, but there were a number of factors involved.

They included ongoing high levels of demand combined with limited new listings coming on to the market, the low interest rate environment, and continued investment in the regions.

Regardless of the price bracket, these factors had a direct impact and lifted the overall market, she said.

Barfoot & Thompson’s latest information on the Auckland market, which was out Wednesday, also showed high prices were not proving a deterrent to the sale of top-end property.

The agency said it sold 118 homes for more than $2m in the month of July, which was more than double the number it sold in July last year.

But Baird said a number of supply and demand side changes were set to change the pace of the market.

Supply side initiatives included record high levels of building consents and the Housing Acceleration Fund investment, while there was tightening of lending requirements and forecast interest rate rises on the demand side, she said.

“As these changes start to play out, we would expect to see the rate of house price growth begin to slow across the country.”