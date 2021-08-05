Buyer pays a record $7m-plus for Fendalton house they don't want to keep

The $7 million-plus home is behind this high fence.

A buyer has paid a record $7 million-plus for a luxury house in the Christchurch suburb of Fendalton – but reportedly wants to demolish it.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom 1960s house had been refurbished, but suffered earthquake damage and was put up for sale in as-is-where-is condition.

The house covers 520 square metres and has a heated swimming pool. It sits on a large 4050sqm section on busy Fendalton Rd, with an Avon River boundary overlooking the Mona Vale heritage homestead and gardens.

The price is a record for Fendalton if taken as a land sale, although a home in the suburb sold for about $8m earlier this year.

READ MORE:

* Do first home buyers have a chance in New Zealand's million dollar suburbs?

* 'As is, where is' houses in Christchurch offer cheap entry to 'elite streets'

* One of Christchurch's most-loved heritage buildings is brought back to life



The $7m-plus house is described in advertising as “luxuriously scaled” and “entirely unmatched”, offering “modern-day elegance” in surroundings hailed as “exquisite with a sweeping lawn, picturesque gardens and river boundary”.

The property remained very liveable but could be redeveloped, repaired or subdivided by a new owner, the promotional material said. It had a 2019 rating valuation of $3.96m.

Bayleys real estate agent Adam Heazlewood, who handled the sale, said the sellers did not want him to talk to news media.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The luxury home is said to be facing demolition.

However, he earlier told real estate website OneRoof that the buyer planned to demolish the house and rebuild.

“Plots this size don’t exist anywhere else, that’s why it warranted a record price. It will be a seriously high-end home.”

Heazlewood told OneRoof that would-be buyers for the property had come from around New Zealand and overseas.

“Now we’re working on it to find properties for four or five buyers with more than $5m to spend who missed out on this. Obviously there aren’t as many as in Auckland,” he said.

The home was put up for sale by owners Murray and Adrienne Francis. Murray Francis has business interests in quarrying, concrete and roading materials.

The couple paid $4.15m for the property in 2006.

Econ Talks: House price rises are obscene and ridiculous (Published June 18, 2021)

Fendalton is one of Christchurch's most expensive suburbs. In the year to the end of March the average price paid for Fendalton homes in was $1.26m, according to property analyst CoreLogic.

New homes are going up in the city in record numbers, with more than 3000 new dwellings consented in the past year in the city council jurisdiction alone, according to Stats NZ.