Here's what proposed LVR change would mean for first-home buyers

The treasury is predicting a sharp slowdown in price growth but at the moment, the only people who appear to be thriving are those already on the property ladder.

First-home buyers will need tens of thousands of dollars more for a deposit if new Reserve Bank lending restrictions are put in place, a property researcher says.

Prompted by financial stability concerns, the Reserve Bank recently proposed introducing tighter loan-to-value restrictions (LVRs) in October.

It wants to allow only 10 per cent of new owner-occupier housing loans to be to borrowers with a 20 per cent deposit or less, instead of the current 20 per cent of lending.

Investors have needed deposits of 40 per cent since May, so commentators agreed the change would have the biggest impact on first-home buyers.

But to find out how much more first home buyers would need for a 20 per cent deposit, opposed to a 10 per cent deposit that many are able to get a loan with at the moment, CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall crunched the numbers.

He did so by looking at the actual prices paid by first-home buyers so far this year, finding the median and then establishing the required deposit.

This showed that assuming first-home buyers already had a 10 per cent deposit, they would have to pay between $26,000 and $90,200 more for a 20 per cent deposit, depending on where they were in the country.

First-home buyers in Auckland and Wellington would be hit the hardest as they would need $90,200 and $78,000 more respectively.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff First-home buyers in Auckland could need $90,200 extra for a deposit under tighter LVRs.

In another six regions, first-home buyers would need over $50,000 more for a deposit. Those regions were Northland ($55,750), Waikato ($60,700), Bay of Plenty ($63,500), Hawkes Bay ($58,500), Tasman/Nelson/Marlborough ($60,000) and Otago ($54,800).

An extra $40,000 would be required from first-home buyers in Gisborne ($48,500), Taranaki ($44,900), Manawatu/Whanganui ($49,900) and Canterbury ($48,500).

First-home buyers in Southland and the West Coast would need $37,000 and $26,000 more respectively.

Goodall said these figures were a significant increase in the required funds and meant that in many cases first-home buyers would have to save almost a full year's actual salary to get into the market.

A proportion of first-home buyers would not be able to accrue a 20 per cent deposit at all, he said.

“Reserve Bank data shows more than 12,000 first-home buyers secured a mortgage with less than a 20 per cent deposit in the last year.

“It’s likely those buyers got low deposit mortgages because they had to, so the fact that higher deposits will now be required does not bode well for many aspiring homeowners.”

The change definitely did not help to rebalance the market in favour of first home buyers, as the Government has said it wanted to do, Goodall said.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the LVR change will not help first-home buyers.

But first-home buyers had always managed to get into the market, despite obstacles like the LVRs, high prices and (in the past) high interest rates, and many would continue to do so.

“They should consult with a financial adviser, but many are likely to have to compromise more on their home wishlist by buying in areas further from the centre, or opting for a smaller property or an apartment.”

First-home buyers have regained a bigger share of the market since March, when the Reserve Bank’s stricter LVRs for investors came into force and the Government announced new policies intended to dampen investor activity.

The latest Reserve Bank mortgage lending figures showed first-home buyers borrowed more than investors did in June for the first time in a year.

OCKHAM RESIDENTIAL Choosing an apartment could be a more affordable option for first-home buyers.

And CoreLogic’s latest buyer classification figures had first-home buyers' share of purchases at 25.1 per cent in June and 24 per cent over the second quarter of this year. That was up from 21 per cent over the previous two quarters.

But Money Empire first home specialist Lisa Burton said the proposed tighter lending requirements would make it much harder for many people to buy their first home.

That was a pity as it was great to see people getting a start in the housing market and becoming more financially independent, she said.

“While the outlook for many will depend on how the market goes, as well as what they can earn, anyone who wants to buy a house should still take a serious look at their finances and start building a savings habit to reach that goal.

“If you can live comfortably, try to cut costs and save more. A good way to boost savings is to bump up your KiwiSaver contributions to 8 per cent.”

This was a form of compulsory savings which people could not dip into, and most people adjusted well to it as they knew the money would go towards a house, Burton said.