How the property market works at Covid-19 alert level 3

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that areas south of Auckland will switch to Covid-19 alert level 3 next week.

Much of New Zealand, outside of Auckland and Northland, moved to alert level 3 on Wednesday, September 1.

When our Covid-19 alert levels change, so too do restrictions on buying, selling or renting property.

Here is what you can and can't do at each alert level.

Level 4

As the primary objective of level 4 is to lock down movement to restrict the spread of Covid, this is when restrictions are most stringent. Auckland and Northland are expected to remain in alert level 4 lockdown for another two weeks.

Real Estate Authority (REA) chief executive Belinda Moffat says real estate is not classed as an essential service, so during level 4 any business must be undertaken remotely via phone, email or video.

That means agents cannot visit properties for appraisals or conduct property viewings, open homes or pre-settlement inspections, while buyers cannot visit properties. In-person auctions cannot be held, although they can be run online or using phone bidding.

Anyone who was planning to move during this time is out of luck as it is usually not possible for people to move house at level 4.

Property settlement can still take place in situations where no-one is moving, such as if a tenanted property has been sold and the tenants are staying.

But the authority’s advice is that settlements should be deferred for 10 working days after relocations are permitted.

Deferring a settlement depends on co-operation and compromise from both parties, Moffat says. “And everyone needs to understand the consequences of deferring settlement, such as finances or the availability of house-movers.”

It is likely that people with property under conditional contract will not be able to meet their conditions in level 4 and will have to negotiate on how to manage the situation, she says.

“We also recommend new listings are deferred as there are difficulties around agent obligations, taking photos and inspecting the property. Some listings are possible if most of the activities were completed before lockdown and everyone is clear about what has not occurred.”

Level 3

At level 3, most steps in buying or selling your home will still happen virtually.

The REA says that remote processes – like online walkthroughs and inspections – are still preferred and encouraged. Agents should still carry out appraisals virtually where possible.

Open homes are not allowed but contactless private viewings can take place under strict conditions. This is limited to no more than two visits per property per day and only two people from a bubble at each viewing. You cannot travel from or to a level 4 area to view a property.

If you are attending a viewing, you will need to wear a face mask, use hand sanitiser, avoid touching surfaces and maintain physical distancing of 2 metres from the agent. There will be contact tracing in place, including QR codes to scan.

Between visits, any surfaces that have been touched should be cleaned and the doors and windows opened for ventilation – the REA recommends at least a one-hour gap between visits.

Property inspectors, valuers and engineers can all visit properties at alert level 3 if they adhere to the health rules. Professionals like home stagers and photographers can also visit but all of these are counted towards the two visits per day limit.

If you are selling and need to get something fixed at your property, a tradesperson can do that work at alert level 3 but you should stay physically distanced – in another room if possible.

Auctions still need to be conducted online or via phone bidding and all contracts should be signed remotely.

Settlement can go ahead at alert level 3 but the Government advises delaying until alert level 2 – you will need to talk to your lawyer to agree this with the other party. Your sale and purchase agreement should also include a clause allowing you to delay settlement if we move back into level 4.

Moving in or out of a home is allowed at level 3 but travel between regions in different alert levels is very restricted. Carry documents with you when you are moving, to show that is your purpose for travelling.

You can use a moving company but movers will need to keep 2 metres apart and should wear a face covering.

Level 2

At level 2, there are still restrictions on movement and on the number of people who can visit a property or attend auctions. That means attendance at open homes and auctions has to be strictly managed, and contact between people has to be limited.

But pre-settlement inspections, appraisals and listings can all be carried out, providing the official guidelines are followed and physical distancing rules are observed. Settlements and house moves can take place.

What about rentals?

Stuff Landlords and tenants need to agree on what to do about tenancies supposed to start during level 4, as tenants can only move house in emergency circumstances.

Similar restrictions are in force at each alert level for the rental market, with little activity possible at level 4 because landlords, tenants and property managers are all supposed to be locked down.

Allan Galloway, who is Tenancy Services’ national manager for dispute resolution, says that at level 4 tenants can only move house if required to do so by court order, or if they need to use a temporary or emergency home due to illness or to escape from family violence.

If a tenancy is due to end during the level 4 period, the landlord and tenant should talk about extending the tenancy until the level changes, he says.

“Likewise, if a new tenancy agreement is due to start, those involved should reach an agreement. For example, they may agree to postpone the start date, so the tenant does not have to pay rent before they are able to move in.”

Tenants who are in self-isolation when a tenancy is due to end will have to talk to their landlord about extending the tenancy until the mandatory isolation period has ended, he says.

Level 4 also means rental viewings, and in-person inspections, cannot be carried out. But a landlord or property manager can conduct a virtual inspection as long they have agreement from their tenants.

Galloway says that while non-urgent repairs and maintenance cannot happen at level 4, if there is an immediate risk to health and safety a tradesperson can be hired to conduct repairs.

Carrying out rental activities becomes easier at each alert level, as movement and contact becomes less restricted – but the appropriate physical distancing and safety protocols must be followed at all levels.

At alert level 3, urgent repairs can take place, while routine maintenance can be added into the mix at level 2.

Two rental viewings per day can take place by appointment at level 3, with written consent from the tenants and with the use of face masks and contact tracing.

At level 3 in-person inspections should not take place but at level 2 routine inspections can start again.

Tenancy.co.nz consultant Chris Matthews says that at level 3 tenants can move within their own region, and if they are relocating their home or business they can travel between regions, while at level 2 all tenants can move between regions.

“Overall, tenants and landlords should try to be flexible in these extraordinary times and ensure safety is paramount.”