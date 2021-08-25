Nearly 100 per cent of people selling their homes make big profits

The Treasury is predicting a sharp slowdown in house price growth, but the only people who appear to be thriving at the moment are those already on the property ladder.

Nearly everyone who sold a home in the second quarter of this year made a big profit from doing so, new data shows.

CoreLogic’s latest Pain and Gain report found 99 per cent of properties nationwide were resold for more than the original purchase price in the three months to June.

That was up from 98.9 per cent in the first part of the year and was the highest proportion in the 25 years the property research company had been compiling the figures.

The national median resale gain also hit a record at $347,500, which was up from $315,000 in the first part of the year. In contrast, the median resale loss was just $20,000.

Strong resale gains were recorded across all main centres and provincial markets, as well as property and owner types.

Of the main centres, Wellington was the strongest performer. It hit a record high with a median resale profit of $535,000, and a median resale loss of just $9000.

Auckland and Tauranga had median resale gains of over $400,000, at $490,000 and $437,500 respectively.

Hamilton and Dunedin each had a median profit of over $360,000, while in Christchurch the median gain was $220,000.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington house sellers had the biggest median resale profit of $535,000.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said there had never been as many resellers making gross profits from real estate sales.

But this was not surprising as house prices had increased by 24.8 per cent nationally over the year to July, he said.

“The extraordinary gains are a stark contrast to the housing market crash predictions made last year at the height of Covid-19’s first wave.

“The strength and resilience of the market reflects the support measures for the wider economy that were put in place by the Government alongside very low mortgage rates, which have pushed prices sharply higher.”

Unless there was a major problem with a house someone was unlikely to sell for less than they had bought it for, he said.

“For anyone who has owned a property for the traditional seven to 10 years period, a profit is almost inevitable - although it would have been accumulated over many years, not just in the post-Covid phase.

“There is no real pain out there for resellers, with the current level of ‘pain’ more like being tickled with a feather than a serious cut.”

But while the resale gains were generally pure profit for investors, he said the majority of owner-occupiers would need to recycle the equity to afford their next purchase.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says it is all gain and no real pain when it comes to resales in the current market.

That was because unless someone was downsizing significantly, or moving from Auckland or Wellington to a much smaller market, the properties they would be looking at would also have increased sharply in value.

Davidson said the outlook for resale profits remained robust when compared to previous prolonged periods where gains were recorded.

While headwinds for the market had been building this year and the market was likely to slow, strong resale gains were still on the cards for a few quarters yet, he said.

“Anybody who’s owned a property for a series of years should still make a significant profit, even if the low-probability scenario of falling house prices came to fruition.

“But we might start to see gaps in gains between property types, such as houses and apartments, and between owner-occupiers and investors open up a bit.”