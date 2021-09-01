Number of houses for sale falls to 14-year low

Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

The number of houses available for sale has dropped to its lowest level since records began 14 years ago, Realestate.co.nz says.

The property listings website’s latest figures show the country had a total of 12, 249 houses on the market in August.

Housing stock was down by 31.9 per cent on the same time last year, and was at the lowest level the website has recorded.

Seven of the 16 regions had record low levels of houses available for sale in August.

Those regions were Coromandel, Central Otago/Lakes district, Canterbury, the West Coast, Nelson and Bays, Taranaki, and the Bay of Plenty.

Only two regions did not record a drop in housing stock. They were Wairarapa and Gisborne, which had increases of 1.6 and 21.4 per cent respectively.

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said this trend had been evident for several months, and it could be partly a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“Plenty of factors are at play with our stock shortage, but with reports of sellers unable to find a new home to live in, it’s no wonder some are hesitant to list their houses. This contributes to lower stock as it becomes a cycle.”

123RF Gisborne is one of only two regions to have an increase in the number of houses for sale.

The stock shortage had been heightened by fewer new listings during the level 4 lockdown.

Williams said Realestate.co.nz usually had between 300 and 500 new listings per working day in the current market, but when lockdown began that number dropped to fewer than 150.

This meant there were 6504 new listings in August, which was down by 27.5 per cent on August last year.

During level 4 agents were unlikely to be listing new properties in large numbers as they could not hold viewings or get photos collected, she said.

“What will be interesting is what happens in spring, which is traditionally a time we see more new listings. This year there could be a swell of pent-up properties bursting on to the market.”

While the flow of stock on to the market had been stymied by lockdown, demand had not cooled, she said.

The amount of viewer time spent on the website was up compared to the last level 4 lockdown.

House prices had also not been affected. The national average asking price hit $900,671 in August, the Realestate.co.nz figures showed.

Williams said this was an increase of 9.7 per cent on last August and was the first time it had gone above $900,000.

Supplied Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams says demand for property has not cooled in lockdown.

Average asking prices in all regions increased, with the biggest lift in Coromandel, which was up 39.7 per cent to $1,115,951.

The West Coast, which was up 35.3 per cent to $414,461, and Manawatu / Wanganui, up 30.6 per cent to $635,561, also recorded particularly high price growth.

But three of the regions had a price drop compared to the month before. The central North Island had the biggest, down 6.2 per cent to $713,125.

Auckland and Otago’s asking prices were down by 1.1 and 1.9 per cent to $1,164,225 and $592,417 respectively.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Coromandel recorded the biggest annual increase in price growth.

Williams said it was too early to tell if the lockdown would have any impact on asking prices.

Spring was on the doorstep, and it was one of the best times to buy and sell property, she said.

“We might see a perfect storm with a large portion of the country coming into level 3, pent-up demand and plenty of sellers waiting to list their properties.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a heavy transaction season. Prices could go either way because more listings mean more properties to look at, so it depends on what supply does.”