Three out of five homeowners 'could not afford their home now'

Danielle Morrison bought her house in South Auckland in early 2020, but if she was in the market now, she would no longer be able to afford it.

She paid $599,000 for her Conifer Grove home and had a deposit of about 25 per cent, made up of her savings and some money from her parents.

But similar properties in the same development are now selling for $819,000 and up.

Morrison, who is a teacher, said she was glad to have been able to purchase her house when she did.

READ MORE:

* First-home buyers going regional to get on the property ladder

* How one Auckland home tells the story of the housing market

* Hope and despair of 'Generation Rent' laid bare in report



“As a mother, it was important to me to own my own home, so my child would always have a home and we wouldn’t have to move all the time as you often have to when renting.

“I feel very lucky to have bought a home, but it makes me feel sad that other people might never be able to because of the prices now at play.”

New research from Consumer NZ shows most homeowners would be in a similar situation.

The consumer advocacy group’s “sentiment tracker” found three out of five homeowners would be priced out of the property they owned if they had to purchase it at its current valuation.

Supplied Danielle Morrison, with her son Olly, says she could not buy her home for its current value.

While 33 per cent of those asked said they would be able to afford it, 58 per cent said they would not be able to and 9 per cent did not know.

Older homeowners were the least likely to be able to afford their own home, at 66 per cent of those aged 60 to 69 and 59 per cent of those aged 50 to 59.

In contrast, half of those aged 18 to 29 would still be able to afford their property.

Consumer NZ head of communications and campaigns Gemma Rasmussen said the runaway housing market had solidified New Zealand as a country divided by property wealth.

“If you don’t have a foot on the property ladder, the dream of owning your own home is becoming increasingly unlikely. At present, the average house price is more than 12 times the average national income.”

Consumer NZ had asked New Zealanders what their biggest concerns were, and from both a national and financial perspective, the answer was housing, Rasmussen said.

“It exceeded concerns about Covid-19 as well as the cost of electricity and food. Regardless of whether they own a home or are renting, they are deeply concerned about the state of housing.”

Consumer NZ also asked people who did not own a home how they felt about their chances of purchasing a property.

Forty-two per cent said they felt completely locked out of the market, while another 20 per cent said they were saving for a deposit but could not catch up.

Twenty per cent said they did not know, while 12 per cent said they were saving for a deposit.

House prices increased by more than 25 per cent over the last year.