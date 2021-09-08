Lockdown won’t lead to a fresh housing market boom - QV

The Treasury is predicting a sharp slowdown in house price growth, but the only people who appear to be thriving at the moment are those already on the property ladder.

A repeat of the housing market boom which followed last year’s level 4 lockdown is unlikely, with new Quotable Value figures showing the cooling trend has continued.

The country’s quarterly rate of price increases slowed for the fourth month in a row in August, according to the valuation company’s latest house price index.

There was a 3.3 per cent increase in the average national price over the three months to the end of August, which left it at $963,046.

The rate of increase in August was down from 4.3 per cent in July and 6.6 per cent in June, and had more than halved since April when it was at 8.9 per cent.

READ MORE:

* House prices fall in regions but lockdown could grant reprieve

* House price increases slowing, but LVR change will speed up the process

* Property values rise again in May, but at a slower pace, says QV



While none of the main centres recorded a decline in average prices, the rate of price rises in most of them had continued to slow.

In the Auckland region, quarterly price rises dropped to 2.4 per cent in August from 3.5 per cent in July and 6.2 per cent in June. That left the region’s average price at $1,368,252.

The quarterly increase in the Wellington region dropped to 4.0 per cent in August from 4.7 per cent in July and 7.8 per cent in August, which left the region’s average price at $1,037,127.

Alden Williams/Stuff Christchurch had the strongest quarterly price increase at 5.8 per cent in August. It now has an average price of $676,727.

Christchurch had the strongest quarterly rise at 5.8 per cent in August, down from 6.3 per cent in July and 8.3 per cent in June. The city had an average price of $676,727.

The rate of quarterly gains also slowed further in Tauranga and Hamilton in August, but in Dunedin it was up to 3 per cent from 2.7 per cent in July, taking the average price to $685,167.

But while the rate of quarterly increases had slowed, they remained high for the year. The average national price was up by 26.6 per cent on the same time last year.

Manawatu-Whanganui, the greater Wellington and Hawke’s Bay regions, and the West Coast all gained more than 30 per cent, at 36.7, 33.5, 32.9 and 33.3 per cent respectively.

Quotable Value general manager David Nagel said while prices were still going up heading into the latest lockdown, the increase was at a significantly reduced rate compared to earlier peaks.

Four successive months of reduced gains in the rolling three-month average rate showed the market had clearly been cooling, he said.

The rate of increase was similar to the levels in the middle of the year when country came out of its first lockdown, he said.

“But pent-up property demand from last year's extended lockdown, plus a stimulated economy as a result of the Reserve Bank's slashing of the OCR, led to a property market on steroids that became a runaway train.”

This time around it would be different as the economy was doing fine without stimulus, interest rates had nowhere to go but up, and the rate of new builds was at an all-time high, Nagel said.

SUPPLIED Quotable Value general manager David Nagel says it is difficult to see the housing market return to the level of gains of recent years.

“But most importantly, house price inflation coupled with reducing credit availability has taken home ownership out of the reach of many people.”

He said it was difficult to see the housing market return to anything like the gains made over the past two years.

“The gap between supply and demand is closing rapidly, with borders largely closed and new houses coming out of the ground at record speed.

“More likely, we’ll see a soft landing for the current growth cycle, with the market settling into a new norm closer to the rate of inflation.”

Many property commentators have said this year’s lockdown was unlikely to change the market’s pre-lockdown trajectory, even if a temporary bounce back occurred when the country moved down alert levels.