Here's how to make sense of housing market data

Selling for $5.145 million, the four-bedroom home broke the previous record by more than half-a-million dollars.

Explainer: There is no shortage of house price information out there for those wanting to understand the market, but the data sets use different measures, and that raises the question of what they all mean.

What’s going on with house prices is an eternally popular topic, and there are a host of companies regularly releasing market information about them.

The Real Estate Institute, CoreLogic, Realestate.co.nz, Quotable Value, Trade Me Property and Homes.co.nz all provide monthly price updates. Some large real estate agencies, such as Barfoot & Thompson and Ray White, do too.

It is a lot of information to process, especially as the measures to assess prices used by each company are not the same. So here is a rundown of the statistics available and what they actually show us.

READ MORE:

* Why house prices have not stopped rising

* Whanganui’s affordable prices make for market resurgence

* Canterbury homes sales high as prices set new records



The Real Estate Institute, which is a national membership organisation for real estate agents, puts out monthly figures based on unconditional sales reported by their members.

These focus on median sales prices and sales volumes, along with monthly and annual changes to those figures. But they also cover the percentage of sales at auction; and the time it takes to sell.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There is a multitude of housing market information available for those wanting to understand the market.

CoreLogic uses a rolling three month collection of agent and non-agent sales data based on agreements for its figures. But it applies a calculation from the sales price to cv ratio to generate the average value across all properties, not just what is sold.

Based on this, its index covers average values, and monthly, quarterly and annual value growth rates. CoreLogic also releases buyer classification, property resale and housing affordability figures.

Similar to CoreLogic, Quotable Values uses a rolling three month collection of agent and non-agent sales data, based on sales agreement date. It provides average values and growth rates.

These two measures are statistically slower and less reactive than the Real Estate Institute’s measure which reflects what is happening in the market at that time.

But CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says they are less likely to be distorted by what happened to sell in one particular month, such as a lot of cheap apartments, and provide better comparisons of value change over time.

“There is a misunderstanding that our index is based on settlement dates and so lags behind other data. But our figures are based on agreements, which occur much earlier in the process, so any lag is not huge.”

Average asking prices are used in Realestate.co.nz and Trade Me Property figures, but each of the listing sites calculate them differently. Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams says asking prices are neither a valuation nor the sale price but an indication of market sentiment.

Statistically, they correlate closely with the sales prices recorded when those properties are sold, she says. “But as it looks at different data, asking prices may differ from recorded sales data released at the same time.”

Homes.co.nz takes another approach. It calculates figures for the entire housing stock fortnightly using an algorithm which identifies the relationships between sales prices and the features of a property. Median values are then compared from month to month.

But which of these different approaches gives the best indicator of where the market is at right now?

Supplied Economist Shamubeel Eaqub says the usefulness of a data set depends on what someone wants to use it for.

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub, from Sense Partners, says the Real Estate Institute’s figures are the most up to date and timely, and so give the best indication of the current health and momentum of the market.

For buyers and sellers, they provide the most recent set of sale prices, he says. “Asking prices are not as useful, although they give a sense of what a buyer might be expected to pay for a house.”

All the available information is helpful for people trying to understand the market, but the usefulness of a particular measure depends on what someone is wanting to use it for, he says.

“If you are wanting to find out how much a house has gone up in value over five years, or longer-term trends, figures other than the institute’s might be better.”

While New Zealand lags behind countries, such as the United States, on the proptech front, there are still an amazing number of tools and information people can use now compared to 10 years ago, Eaqub says.

“Finding out about house prices is a good first step, and it helps you get a feel for the market. But if you want to buy a property it will be one of the biggest purchases of your life, so you need more detail.

“That means seeking advice from a professional, who can make the best use of the information that is out there.”

Opes Partners property economist Ed McKnight says while the data sets vary, there is not a huge difference in the prices they present or the stories they tell about the market.

Stuff Looking beyond the headline figures is useful, as the national median house price is not the price of every house.

As a buyer, the Real Estate Institute figures give the most current price information, and it uses a median price, which tends to be lower than the average price, and so less disheartening, he says.

“But if you are analysing the market in a more professional sense, CoreLogic has a lot of useful information.”

It is important to not simply rely on house price and growth figures alone, rather they need to be used more broadly with other relevant data, he says.

“People might look at the national median price, or Auckland’s median price, and get discouraged, but that price does not represent the entire market.

“There is a much wider distribution of prices nationally, and within regions, as the median price is not the price of every house. So looking beyond headline price information is critical to understanding the market.”