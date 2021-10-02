From All Blacks tickets to a key under the mat: The good, bad and bubbly of agents' gifts

Digital marketing has taken on new importance. Jock Kooger of Bayleys went to extreme lengths to publicise a new listing in Manly on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula.

There’s no clause in a sale and purchase agreement that says a real estate agent has to leave a gift basket, flowers or expensive booze on settlement day.

But many do. We all want to walk away from big purchases feeling good, and buying or selling a house is likely the biggest financial transaction we’ll make.

Leaving the keys under the mat and the good news in a voicemail does the job, but can make the experience – no matter the house price – feel cheap.

Jahdine Tapara/Supplied Jahdine Tapara’s gift pack and her new home.

First home buyer Jahdine Tapara received the keys to her Te Kuiti home in early July, along with an “awesome gift pack” that included champagne, a picnic kit, Mitre10 gift cards, coffee vouchers, a bag, stationery, and a restaurant voucher, which arrived one month later.

The vendor of her property received higher offers, she said, but wanted to give a first home buyer an opportunity.

The mum-of-two said the thoughtful package of “well wishes” made her feel “super lucky”.

Jahdine Tapara/Supplied A voucher for a meal out arrived about one month later.

Auckland first home buyer Theresa was gifted a bottle of Bourbon (her partner's preference), and two bouquets of flowers when she bought in Favona, Māngere in 2019.

“They were lovely,” she said.

When she helped her parents to sell their Māngere Bridge home in 2016, the real estate agents baked them some cupcakes and gifted them a bottle of Moët.

“It was the first time they’d ever had a ‘top shelf' bottle gifted to them, and they really appreciated the gesture,” she said. “It’s the little things eh.”

But not everyone gets the works. One young Auckland couple, who preferred not to be named, suffered a communication breakdown with their agent that culminated in the keys to their first home being unceremoniously left in a lockbox in January.

“We were a bit disappointed. Our first home might have been a small sale for him, but it was a huge deal for us.”

Others recounted having the keys left under the mat, or the sold sign whipped away before they could pose for the traditional celebratory picture. Some even admitted to phoning their agents to query the lack of gift.

Unsplash A bottle of champagne is a classic and widely-expected settlement gift.

“I think when you buy or sell, especially on the vendor side, there is an expectation of a gift,” said Peter Tuki, an associate salesperson for Barfoot & Thompson St Heliers.

Tuki has something of a flair for the over-the-top settlement gift.

His most recent buyer purchased a three-bedroom standalone home in Mission Bay, Auckland. Tuki dropped off three vintage bottles for the red-wine-drinking couple, as well as a bottle of Bollinger champagne, and $250 worth of flowers.

“That cost me somewhere around $700, but they'll never forget the experience of buying a house with me. And when they come to sell and upsize, who do you think has the best chance of securing that listing?” he said.

“No one can tell me that there isn't enough money in a sale to wow a buyer or a seller [with a settlement gift].”

He recalls the lacklustre conclusion of buying his own second home in Kohimarama two years ago, in a transaction that took no more than two weeks.

“The agent got us nothing, and he would’ve made 30K. It was a very deflating feeling.”

He thinks most listing agents would get their vendors a thank-you present, but says he tries to find personal flourishes that go beyond “the usual bottle of Veuve.

“A bottle of wine on its own can seem mechanical: This is what has to happen, so here you go.”

To celebrate a recent $4m sale in St Heliers, Tuki shouted his clients premium seats to an All Blacks game, and hosted them for a luxurious dinner and drinks that night – to the tune of thousands of dollars.

“He was massively into the All Blacks, big time. We built up a really good relationship throughout the campaign, and spent a fair bit of time together. I’m helping him buy a place at the moment, and I’ll have that relationship for the next 20 years,” said Tuki.

Candice Barnes/Supplied Candice Barnes of Ray White Hamilton City always puts together a tailored gift basket.

In a Facebook community group dedicated to first home buyers, Ray White Hamilton City agent Candice Barnes shared a picture of the types of settlement gifts she usually pulls together for her buyers and sellers.

When Barnes picked up the keys to her own first house, the agent had left a huge gift basket, and she remembers "how awesome that felt”.

Barnes isn't a “big fan” of pre-made gift boxes, so typically makes her own with cheeseboard supplies, chocolates, coffee, flowers, as well as any special preferences. They cost about $200 to put together.

“I kind of have it down to a fine art now," she said, “and they are always, always appreciated.”

Dian Intalan, of Harveys Real Estate, said shopping for personalised settlement gifts was actually her favourite part of the process.

“I add all the bits and bobs I think would be useful in a new home, like a soap dispenser and hand towels. And I set up a big bow on the door,” she said.

Kennie Peter from Lodge Real Estate said for first home buyers, especially, practical gifts are key.

Kennie Peter/Supplied Gift packs for three of Kennie Peter's recent settlements.

Of course, settlement gifts are not a requirement – and probably shouldn't be your biggest priority when choosing an agent to help you secure a deal worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But they differ from agent to agent, and company to company, said Jen Baird, chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand.

“Food hampers, DIY vouchers and beautiful bunches of flowers are popular, and some agents will personalise the gift to the customer and the journey they have been on together.”

There are no “hard and fast” rules. “For most people buying and/or selling a home is the single biggest transaction they will ever be a part of.

“A gift of appreciation once it's all done and dusted is a great way to round out the deal and celebrate with the people who made it happen,” she said.