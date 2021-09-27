The most-viewed property listings in NZ's most popular suburbs

Now owned by Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM, this 880 square-metre mansion was once a diplomatic residence, and was more recently owned by Grant Dalton, CEO of Emirates Team New Zealand.

The New Zealand dream might be the boat, the bach, and the beamer, as the saying goes, but if Trade Me’s most-viewed property listings are any indication, the dream in each city centre looks markedly different.

The most sought-after suburbs in each of the city centres (or at least, the most wish-listed) are Remuera in Auckland, Mt Victoria in Wellington, and Cashmere in Christchurch.

And the top properties in each of these ‘burbs paint a strong architectural picture of their archetypal city-dweller’s desires.

Auckland

The most in-demand suburb in the Auckland region last month was Remuera, followed by Mount Eden, Epsom, and Ponsonby.

Jen Baird, chief executive at the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), says listings that offer unique points of difference attract more attention, noting “the Edwardian house in Cashmere, and the grand property with old world charm in the heart of Remuera.

“Another feature both these properties have in common is views of the water,” she said.

The median sale price for the Auckland suburb of Remuera, according to REINZ, was $2.3 million in August 2020. Last month, it was $2.71m – a 17.7 per cent year-on-year increase.

Grant Dalton's former mansion

If this property doesn't scream Remuera, we don't know what does.

If this property doesn't scream Remuera, we don’t know what does. Lorde's Tennis Courts was probably inspired by the backyard of a house like this.

The landmark mansion in Victoria Ave, Remuera, formerly home to Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton and now owned by Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM, was listed for sale in April.

The 900-square-metre home last sold for $16.5m in 2018, according to homes.co.nz, and the current estimate of its value is in the region of $25.2m.

The exapansive property is described by listing agent Edward Pack as an "estate beyond compare" on Remuera's "most prestigious avenue".

Dalton sold the property in 2018 to Manson for $16.55m, but listing agent Edward Pack of Bayleys Real Estate Ponsonby told Stuff this sale is not a “money-making exercise” for Manson.

“The family had purchased the property with plans to be there 10 to 15 years, but because of the Covid lockdown they moved to a country house they own outside Auckland.

Supplied With five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a huge, social kitchen and four living areas, the house is designed for entertaining on a grand scale.

“However, the family had already carried out significant renovations on the property, using the services of architect Christian Anderson.”

With five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a huge, social kitchen and four living areas, the house is designed for entertaining on a grand scale.

The listing says it includes “au pair quarters and a laundry room big enough to serve as a pet grooming parlour”.

Supplied The renovations have maintained the traditional character, including the original stained-glass windows and board-and-batten ceilings.

Supplied The walk in closet of our dreams.

The property features a full-size tennis court, heated swimming pool, sauna and basement gym.

Wide verandas overlook the meticulously landscaped grounds and a driveway lined by mature palm trees.

The listing says the “trophy home” was a diplomatic residence for several years. The renovations have maintained the traditional character, including the original stained-glass windows and board-and-batten ceilings.

The listing says the 880-square-metre house was a diplomatic residence for several years.

Wide verandas overlook the meticulously landscaped grounds and a driveway lined by mature palm trees.

A dining space with an outlook to the verandah and tennis court.

Modern excellence

The second most-viewed property in Remuera is 76L Lucerne Road, listed by Wall Real Estate, purveyors of some of the most expensive properties in the country.

The construction is a harmonious blend of in-situ concrete and timbers, with natural light and unique, but equally incredible, views from each living space.

The listing is just three sentences:

“Brand new architectural triumph on water’s edge. Three bedrooms, three living spaces. Spectacular views, pool & private gardens.”

The second most-viewed property in Remuera is 76L Lucerne Road.

One of three living spaces.

This is a brand-new, contemporary home is designed by architect Wendy Shacklock and built by Precision construction, said Ollie Wall.

The construction is a harmonious blend of in-situ concrete and timbers, with natural light and unique, but equally incredible, views from each living space.

The configuration of the house can be three-bedroom, three-living areas, for four-bedroom, two-living.

“Its unique position at the end of a private-right-way borders the Orakei Basin. Combined with the incredibly-well-thought-out design, that gives the feel of an ultra-high end luxury lodge.”

Although you're in the middle of Remuera, the view from the pool is all of native bush.

The home "gives the feel of an ultra-high end luxury lodge."

"Its position at the end of a private-right-way borders the Orakei Basin," said Wall.

The view from the poor is of water and native bush.

Double grammar zone

The Bayleys listing for 244 Remuera Road, Remuera, calls this property an “unsurpassed opportunity one of the most prestigious homes in the DGZ on the coveted Remuera ridge.”

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property last sold in April 2017 for $8.8m, according to homes.co.nz, which estimates its current value is $10.5m.

The Bayleys listing for 244 Remuera Road, Remuera, calls this property an "unsurpassed opportunity one of the most prestigious homes in the DGZ on the coveted Remuera ridge."

“A house with a water view is sought after by buyers no matter where you are in the country. People not only love a view but having picturesque walking options nearby and easy accessibility to water activities such as swimming and surfing is an added bonus,” said Baird.

The home has 180-degree panoramic views of from the cityscape to Rangitoto and the Waitemata Harbor.

Gather beneath the soaring 3m stud in the light-filled and spacious open plan living area, where the picture windows frame the 180-degree panorama with the backdrop of yachts and sparkling sea.

Each bedroom has its own ensuite, and the master suite is described as the ultimate adults retreat.

The entry level offers another world all of its own, with a fourth bedroom suite, study/fifth bedroom, a second kitchen with Miele appliances, and separate living area.

The bespoke kitchen has integrated Gaggenau appliances, butler's pantry, a marble island bench and built in BBQ on the deck.

One of five bedrooms.

Did someone say amenities?

Outdoors is a glass framed gym, set beside a heated saltwater pool, spa, gorgeous sound-proofed sunken cabana with firepit, pizza oven and swim up pool bar. The lower level features a state-of-the-art theatre and a wine cellar, generous double car garaging, storage and ample secure off-street parking.

There's also a zoned sound system throughout, electric lift access to all levels, American oak flooring, and zoned central heating and air.

The cellar we all needed for Alert Level 4.

The lower level features a state-of-the-art home theatre.

Wellington

In the Wellington region last month the most in demand suburb was Mount Victoria, followed by Haitatai, Kelburn and Brooklyn.

The median sale price in Mt Victoria was $946,000 in August of last year, according to REINZ. In August 2021, it was $1.08m - a 14.2 per cent year-on-year increase.

Here are the top three most popular Mount Victoria listings currently on Trade Me Property:

60 Roxburgh, Mount Victoria, Wellington.

‘Bargain’

The most sought-after listing in Mt Victoria is this retired AirBnB and short term accommodation at 60 Roxburgh Street.

The living spaces and bedrooms are spread over two levels.

The five-bedroom, one-bathroom home, set on a 120-square-metre section, is only two minutes to the city.

The agent, who is also the owner, said it must go. The bedrooms and living spaces are spread over two levels and the kitchen looks West to the city lights, often a selling point for homes on the hills.

The owner said it 'must go'.

The kitchen looks west to the city lights.

There is a separate toilet downstairs, a separate laundry, and a cute backyard that could be turned into something magic with enough TLC.

One of five double bedrooms.

This bedroom faces the street.

The home has previously been short term accommodation.

A cute backyard.

City fringe contemporary

Vendors of 19 Shannon Street in Mt Victoria, a renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with "spectacular views" are asking for offers over $1.27m.

Vendors of 19 Shannon Street in Mt Victoria, a renovated three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with "spectacular views" are asking for offers over $1.27m.

The 104-square-metre house has an intuitive layout that takes advantage of multiple levels, so we hope you're used to climbing stairs.

The lounge looks right across the harbour.

...and so does the kitchen.

There is an open-plan kitchen, dining and living areas, as well as a sheltered courtyard for alfresco dining on less windy days. And of course you're only a 5-10 minute walk from the theatres, cafes, laneways and Oriental Bay beach.

There are three bedrooms.

Everything has been renovated in a contemporary style.

The kitchen opens out onto a sunny courtyard.

Apartment living

Last but not least in our list of most-viewed Mt Vic properties is quaint two-bedroom apartment situated on the corner of Embassy Court.

This company-share apartment is located in the heart of the suburb.

The company-share apartment is located in the heart of the suburb, and would be great for a young professional or couple to make the most of inner-city life.

The owners of 8/72 Brougham Street are moving on and asking for enquiries over $550,000.

The kitchen and living spaces are small, but sunny, and have lovely views - this a space that would suit someone with a flair for minimalism.

The kitchen and living spaces are small, but sunny, and have lovely views.

The kitchen is really only room for one.

The listing calls this space 'open plan'.

The spacious master bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and the second bedroom could be used as a study. Both rooms enjoy fantastic outlooks and the morning sun.

The master bedroom has a built in wardrobe.

Christchurch

If its space you're after, look further south. In Christchurch the most in demand suburbs in August was Cashmere, followed by Fendalton, Merivale and Ilam.

The median sale price in Cashmere in August 2020 was $858,000, according to REINZ. It's now just over $1m, a massive 18.3 per cent year-on-year increase.

Here are the top three most popular Cashmere listings currently on Trade Me Property:

The most viewed listing in Cashmere is the expansive and beautiful Dyers House, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Edwardian house set on 890-sqaure-metres of land.

Dyers House

The most viewed listing in Cashmere is the expansive and beautiful Dyers House, a four-bedroom, four-bathroom Edwardian set on 890 square metres of land, with four-car garaging and off-street parking.

The property is currently set up as luxury accomodation, but has the potential to be an exquisite family compound, the listing says.

There is plenty of space for entertaining in style.

The owners regard its renovation over their 17-year tenure as a labour of love.

There is plenty of space for entertaining in style, with an extremely well-equipped kitchen and multiple living areas.

There are multiple large living areas.

There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

...and so much space.

“The icing on the cake is additional income can be yours from this fully functioning boutique B&B," says the listing.

There are expansive views, including Pegasus Bay, over the city and the Alps, and almost to Timaru, with all-day sun.

The asking price is $2.85m.

More space.

A fully equipped kitchen.

Hilltop highlife

If you looked at the last place and thought, no, my mansion needs to be bigger than that. Well, here you go.

If you looked at the last place and thought, no, my mansion needs to be bigger than that. Well, here you go.

141 Hackthorne Road, Cashmere, has 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and is set on 4032 square metres of hilltop land.

The property last sold in 2009 for $2.5m and homes.co.nz put its estimated value at $3.7 now. The price is by negotiation.

The living spaces include a large lounge with well-appointed bar, a more intimate sitting area/media room and a large dining room.

Currently configured as a hotel, the home has exceptional living spaces and a commercial kitchen: “presenting a hugely exciting opportunity to bring your own concept to life and open a new chapter for a magnificent property”.

The living spaces include a large lounge with well-appointed bar, a more intimate sitting area/media room and a large dining room. They all face north to the view.

Currently configured as a hotel, the home has exceptional living spaces and a commercial kitchen.

Standout features are the grand entrance hall, top-floor suites, each with palatial en suite bathroom, and ground-floor rooms with en suite, kitchenette and access to the gardens.

Although it was built in 1928, it has been painstakingly restored to new building standards while retaining its original character and features.

The brief from its original owner, Archibald Henry Anthony, to renowned architect William Tengrove was to build a family home in the style of an 'Englishman's stately residence'.