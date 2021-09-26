The lowdown on leasehold properties

Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

Leasehold properties sell for cheaper prices and tend to be in prime locations, but industry experts warn there are big risks associated with them.

While leasehold ownership is common around the world, it is a form of property ownership that runs contrary to the Kiwi dream of a freehold house on a quarter-acre section.

That is because a leasehold owner buys a physical property, usually an apartment or townhouse, but not the land it sits on and has to pay annual ground rent to the person, or company, who owns the land the home sits on.

Lease agreements, and the length of time they are for, vary widely. This can affect banks’ willingness to lend for a leasehold property.

Despite this, thousands of people around the country own leasehold properties. CoreLogic estimates there are around 15,400 leasehold properties with just over 5400 located in Auckland (almost 1000 flats; almost 3800 apartments; roughly 580 houses; and less than 40 residential “others”).

It also estimates that this year alone about 0.5 per cent of sales, which is about 340 properties, have been leasehold.

Some examples of sales, supplied by Homes.co.nz, include a townhouse in Parnell in Auckland sold for $190,000 in March, an apartment in Parnell sold for $385,000 in April, a unit in Papanui in Christchurch sold for $175,000 in April, and a unit in Dunedin Central sold for $547,000 in June.

Their sale prices are key to what makes leasehold properties attractive to some. With the market in the grips of a boom, they are affordable, particularly given their locations.

But all those properties, bar one, sold for prices well below their rateable value (RV). The Parnell townhouse had the biggest difference between sale price and RV, as the RV was $890,000 and it sold for $700,000 less.

The RVs on the Parnell apartment and the Papanui unit were $650,000 and $490,000 respectively, so they sold for $265,000 and $315,000 less. The Dunedin unit was the exception, selling for $117,000 above its RV of $430,000.

Homes.co.nz chief scientist Tom Lintern says leasehold properties selling well under RV comes as no surprise, even in today's market.

“Although a leasehold could provide an opportunity to get on the property ladder, it's worth remembering that a lower price may come with higher ongoing costs and potential higher lease terms in the future.”

It is the ground rent review component of those lease terms which contribute to the risks involved with leaseholds. It is also the reason for the negative stigma often attached to them.

Veteran real estate agent Martin Dunn says there are many tragic tales about leasehold owners who have been hit hard financially, or even bankrupted, by huge increases in their ground rent when it has been reviewed.

One example is a man who, despite being advised not to, bought a mansion on the side of Cornwall Park for $90,000 a while back, he says. “But he didn’t consider ground rent, and it went up to around $120,000 a year. So he ended up with a house that was sale-proof and financially crippling.”

While issues around Cornwall Park Trust leases have long made the news, many other leasehold owners have been stung by unexpectedly high rent increases. This is because the rent is tied to the value of the land it sits on, and there has been huge growth in land value over recent years.

Dunn says while some leaseholds have far more benign terms than others, he worries about younger buyers being seduced into buying an apparently cheaper home which has unpredictable extra costs.

“Leaseholds don’t get the capital gains that freehold properties do, if they get them at all, and they are much harder to resell as banks’ reluctance to lend on them means the buyer pool is limited to those who have cash, or are equity rich.”

But leaseholds do work as a property option for some. Apartment Specialists director Andrew Murray says their viability depends on what a buyer’s objective is with the property.

If a buyer is looking for a straightforward asset that will increase in value, they are not something he would recommend. Nor are they a good option for first-home buyers or mid-life owner-occupiers, he says.

“They can work well for lifestyle reasons. Someone might buy a leasehold, waterfront apartment in the Viaduct area for around $1 million rather than a freehold property elsewhere for double the price.

“There might be rent of about $50,000 per annum but if they had borrowed an additional million from the bank they would be looking at interest costs of around 4 percent. On $1m, that is $40,000 a year, on $2m it’s $80,000, so you could say the numbers work out.”

Downsizers who have sold the family home for a couple of million are another group leaseholds are viable for, he says. “With a leasehold of around $1m, they can invest their remaining funds elsewhere and use the returns to pay the rent.”

Another group that benefits from leaseholds are investors who buy tiny Auckland CBD apartments for very low prices.

Murray says if an apartment is 30 to 40 square metres its land value component is relatively small, but the returns are about 10 per cent nett. “Even if the rent increases it is by a smaller percentage, so the numbers still work as returns are generally much lower in Auckland.”

Not all leaseholds are created equal though, with lease terms varying significantly and some locations and buildings far superior to others, he warns.

Viaduct City Apartments director Hamish Duke agrees, but says there are good options out there for downsizers and investors which get overlooked because of the stigma surrounding leaseholds.

There is a negative perception of them, but they are not as scary as many people think, he says. As an investor, he has owned CBD leaseholds for short term rental purposes in the past, and they did well for him.

“But it is critical that buyers look into the leasehold sector properly and do comprehensive research. They need to find out exactly what is out there and investigate all the different buildings and leases.

“They also need to get appropriate expert advice on what different lease conditions mean, as well as on the building integrity and body corporate structure of any leasehold property they are interested in. This is so they understand what they are buying into.”