You could live in a piece of TV history

The Whiteman's Valley property was put together as a historic television set, originally built for major drama series Country GP in the '80s.

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to step onto the set of a TV show, a 10-acre lifestyle block in Whitemans Valley, Upper Hutt could be the perfect home for you.

The property contains a television set village, originally built for major drama series Country GP in the '80s.

The set has also been used for TV series such as Wellington Paranormal, The Tribe, The Fire Raiser, Colonial Battle, and Peppermint Twist.

Now, this slice of New Zealand television history is being offered for sale.

According to NZ On Screen, Country GP charted the post-war years 1945 to 1950 in a rural central South Island town. Using fast-turnaround techniques that anticipated later shows like Shortland Street, 66 episodes of Country GP were shot in 18 months at the specially-built ‘town’.

“TVNZ built a bunch of façades, basically just big sheds,” said Ray White Upper Hutt agent Lisa Tranter.

”Even though they look like solid buildings, and appeared great on TV, the blue house with the wraparound deck is the only real house.”

The property features a fully-renovated two-bedroom home as well as a general store, hotel, post office, and town hall.

RayWhite/Supplied The two bedroom home.

“Once you step inside the hotel, for example, it's basically just weatherboard, and they have little balconies set up for cameras to stand on,” said Tranter.

Country GP cast a nostalgic lens over mid-80s New Zealand, fictionalising a gentler era than those who lived through its major social reforms and upheavals will remember.

The current owners Russell Ellis and Jackie Wright first bought the property as a lifestyle block four years ago, and immediately fell in love with the history.

“What we love about the property is the history we’ve found out this place has,” Ellis said.

“That history really needs preserving.

RayWhite/Supplied The set buildings may look real from the outside, but they’re basically just ‘big sheds’.

“So many New Zealand actors have been here as well as overseas actors including William Shatner.

“We love the history and the setting -- it’s a beautiful setting and it’s very private.”

Ellis said they had done a lot of work to preserve the buildings and brought the main house onto the section.

“We only bought the property four years ago, and at that stage it was quite run down and didn’t actually have a liveable house on the property,” he said.

“Over the past four years we’ve done a lot of work here, but there’s still plenty for someone to do.

“You could have weddings here if you did up the church and the hall, there are endless possibilities.

“You just need time, money and enthusiasm.”

Ray White/Supplied The property is the only lifestyle block currently for sale in the Hutt Valley.

Some of the ideas that have been floated to Tranter in the last 24 hours include a themed BnB, a community for artists, or a home for extended whānau.

The property is the only lifestyle block currently for sale in the Valley.

“People definitely have a romantic vision of a lifestyle block, they have lots of ideas,” she said.

Ellis and Wright have decided to sell as they are relocating to the South Island.

“If I could pack up and take the place with me I would,” Ellis said. “You’ll never find anything like this again.”

RayWhite/Supplied The town hall.

RayWhite/Supplied The interior of the hall.

The property had received 4700 views online in the first 24 hours, and plenty of enquiries. Although Tranter said she had yet to hear from any actors who had once worked there.

“We had groups of friends trying to put their pennies together to buy it, extended families, people wanting it for the lifestyle block, and people interested in the whole property and what they could do with it.”

“The most exciting part about the property is all the extra buildings and the possibilities that come with them.

“There’s the main house, which is a relocated house which the vendors bought to go with the rest of the street.

“They also use the barn as a barn and the cottage is used as a cottage.”

The property is for sale with a deadline closing Tuesday, October 19.