Homeowners cash in: Some suburbs' median prices jump $500k

Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

Nearly every suburb in the country had price increases of more than 10 per cent over the last year, with a handful recording increases of more than $500,000 in their median price, new analysis shows.

Just eight suburbs of 983 had price increases of less than 10 per cent in the year ending August, while only one (Te Anau) had a rise of less than 5 per cent, according to CoreLogic’s research.

Five suburbs had a price increase of more than 40 per cent, and almost 200 more had growth of 30 to 40 per cent.

The suburbs which recorded the biggest increases in price were Manunui and Taumarunui in Ruapehu district, up 48.9 and 47.9 per cent to a median $306,950 and $315,550 respectively.

Woodville and Pahiatua in Tararua district, up 45.3 and 40.6 per cent to $414,200 and $464,350, and Taupiri in Waikato, up 43.1 per cent to $621,150, rounded out the top five.

But the biggest gains in dollar terms were in prestige suburbs which had high values to start with. Some of these suburbs recorded dollar increases of more than $500,000 in their median price the year to August.

They included St Marys Bay, Stanley Point, Westmere, Ponsonby and Glendowie in Auckland and Lake Hayes in Queenstown-Lakes district.

It was Ponsonby which had the biggest dollar gain. It was up $597,550, or 30.7 per cent, to a median value of $2,542,400.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Herne Bay remains the country’s most expensive suburb, with a median value of $3.25 million.

All up, 771 suburbs had median value increases of $100,000 or more, while only 24 had increases of under $50,000.

Only 150 suburbs nationwide now have a median value less than $500,000 (61 in the North Island, 89 in the South). That was almost half the number of 12 months ago.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the analysis confirmed the rampant and widespread upturn across almost all suburbs over the past year.

Of Auckland’s 208 suburbs, there were now 23 with a median value of at least $2 million, and 171 with a median of $1m. There were 37 with a median less than $1m and only 10 with a median under $800,000.

Herne Bay remained the country’s most expensive suburb, with a median value of $3.25m, up $456,000 or 16.3 per cent.

In the Wellington region, there were 54 $1m-plus suburbs, up from the 42 recorded last quarter. Seatoun remained its priciest suburb with a median value of $1.93m.

Hamilton had four $1m-plus suburbs, but there was an increase of at least 14 per cent in every suburb. Harrowfield was the most expensive at $1,068,500, while Bader was the cheapest at $580,550.

In Tauranga the number of $1m-plus suburbs increased to eight, from three in June. Mount Maunganui had the highest median at $1.33m.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says there has been a rampant upturn in house values over the last year.

Dunedin had two $1m-plus suburbs, Maori Hill and East Taieri. Only three suburbs had median values under $500,000.

In Christchurch, there were seven suburbs with a median over $1m and over 50 had gains of $100,000 or more. Fendalton was the city’s most expensive suburb with a median of $1.47m.

Davidson said as affordability had declined, cheaper suburbs in Christchurch and Dunedin had increased in value as buyers, particularly first-home buyers, bought in less centrally-located suburbs.

But the significant growth in values nationwide had resulted in many owners “earning” more on paper from simply having a property than going to work every day, he said.

“This is paper wealth effectively coming at the expense of non-owners, and unfortunately for would-be first-home buyers the figures highlight yet again the challenges they face.

“While the dollar gains look good on paper, if you are an owner-occupier selling you are only going to get a big profit if you are looking to buy somewhere much cheaper, rather than trade up.”

Low mortgage rates and tight listings had driven up values across the board, but next year’s outlook was for the pace of value growth to slow as tighter lending rules bit and mortgage rates went up, he said.