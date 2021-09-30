This quirky Otago barn comes with period furniture, a bar, a boat, and a ute

The 806sqm property in St Bathans, Otago is less than one minute from Central Otago’s famous haunted Vulcan Hotel.

A historic barn for sale in Central Otago is redefining the meaning of 'as is, where is’.

The 806-square-metre property set in the South Island town of Saint Bathans comes with “extensive chattels”, including its own bar, a boat, a ute, and plenty of period furniture.

But it may not be officially habitable and is being sold as is, where is.

TradeMe/Supplied A previous owner has painstaking installed a pub-style bar in their living room.

The barn is less than a minute drive from Central Otago’s famous haunted Vulcan Hotel, but prior owners appear to have installed beers on-tap a wee bit closer to home.

The two-storey barn looks like something straight out of an old Western film.

A word of warning to this dreamer, though, the tiny town of St Bathans has been labelled “ghost town” for more than its tumbleweeds.

Strictly male visitors to the nearby Vulcan Hotel are fabled to be haunted by the spiteful spirit of a woman named "The Rose", who was murdered in one of the rooms back in the town's gold mining heyday.

BROOK SABIN/STUFF Saint Bathans is a historic mining town that's home to an incredible blue lake, and a ghost who likes to haunt men.

Royce Clark, who took over the Vulcan in 2020, had a ghostly encounter of his own but told Stuff he was unperturbed by the experience.

Yes, buying an old barn a stones-throw-away from a supposedly haunted bar does sound like the synopsis of a Netflix-made horror film, but hey if someone’s up for it, we’d watch.

“Containing a converted barn presently used for holidaying, this would be an ideal option for someone to looking to build or further improve what's been started,” the listing says.

TradeMe/Supplied There looks to be an outdoor BBQ and plenty of firewood pre-chopped out the back.

“The barn is located in the bottom corner of the section, allowing plenty of space for a new build or to utilise while holidaying.”

But it comes with a disclaimer: “We cannot confirm the dwelling is suitable for living, and we strongly recommend that purchasers do their own due diligence regarding the dwelling and the sustainability of the building for living purposes.”

TradeMe/Supplied The barn living room includes in own bar, despite the proximity to the local pub.

According to homes.co.nz, the property was purchased in 2007 for $280,000. However, the council classified this as a Non-Arm's Length transaction between related parties, which means the sale price may not have reflected market value.

“You can see [the barn] hasn't been coded by the property as a dwelling, but rather as a vacant section with a bach and other improvements,” said Tom Lintern, chief data scientist for the website.

TradeMe/Supplied We wonder if all the framed caricature sketches come included.

TradeMe/Supplied A timber ladder leads to an upstairs mezzanine.

“The owner has supplied an extensive chattels list including most of the period furniture, a boat and Nissan Navara ute," the listing says.

The chattels presumably may include the charming 70s decor: hand-knitted blankets and cushion cover in the style that everyone's nana had in their guest room, a collection of framed caricature sketches, brown leather lounge suite, shaggy blanket, New Zealand flag-print cushion and a pile of old newspapers left atop a brown leather trunk.

The only traces of modern life appear to be the large floor speakers and office chair.

TradeMe/Supplied The two types of red and yellow patterned wallpaper really bring out all the contrasting brown and orange timbers, and brown and orange leathers.

TradeMe/Supplied A cosy fireplace would go down well in an Otago winter, but we don't know how easy this place would be to heat.

There's a strong sense of commitment to a red colour palette, which continues with the large patterned rug, through the upstairs bedroom – right down to the choice of duvet.

The two types of red and yellow patterned wallpaper exactly match the two-toned rug on the floor, and really bring out all the contrasting brown and orange timbers, and brown and orange leathers.

TradeMe/Supplied There's no doubt this barn could be stunning with the right amount of dust-busting.

The median sale price for houses in Central Otago in August, 2021 was $655,000, according to the Real Estate Institute of NZ (REINZ), a 15.9 per cent year-on-year increase.

Unfortunately, because there were only two sales in St Bathans in the past year, it was unable to provide a median for the town.

Listing agent Rhys Chamberlain of Mike Pero Real Estate told Stuff the owner did not wish to provide a comment or further details about the property, although a town local believed he had relocated to Auckland.

The property will be sold by the deadline of Thursday, 14 October.

TradeMe/Supplied What appears to be an outdoor shower.