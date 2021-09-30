Derelict homestead that's 'home to the pigeons' sells under the hammer

Buyers are captivated by the character of this "as is, where is" homestead in Fairlie, which has not been lived in for 18 years.

The derelict heritage homestead in Fairlie that’s “home to the pigeons” sold under the hammer on September 30, for $500,000.

There were 16 bids for the 146-year-old property at 510 Gudex Road, starting with a $280,000 bid on behalf of the vendor. The house, which has not been lived in for the past 18 years, sits on 2.3ha.

An adjacent 2.1ha section at 510a Gudex Road sold under the hammer for $268,000.

PROPERTY BROKERS The derelict heritage homestead in Fairlie, built in 1875, attracted hundreds of viewers.

Listing agent Michael Richardson of Property Brokers Timaru said the homestead listing attracted unprecedented interest from people around the country and overseas. The property had more than 25,000 Trade Me views.

Among the hundreds of people who viewed the property were relatives of the original Gudex family that lived in the house. They included include a man who was brought up by his grandparents, living in the house from the age of two right up to 1995.

One relative said he remembered visiting the house as a child, and recalled there was an old kerosene fridge they used to refill.

PROPERTY BROKERS The interior is in a serious state of disrepair, but the house appears to have good bones.

PROPERTY BROKERS Once was pink - the kitchen has not been touched in many decades.

Richardson put the extreme interest down to the fact the property has a Mackenzie District Council Heritage Z listing.

Gudex Homestead retains all of its original character, including a long veranda, fretwork and timber flooring. But it’s also its position, at the top of a rise overlooking the Opihi River, that’s a drawcard.

Richardson said he had mentioned to potential buyers they probably need another $150,000 to get the homestead liveable, and another $200,000 on top of that to really bring it back to life.

Both properties were formerly part of Raincliff Station.