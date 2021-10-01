Picturesque castle property for sale can include an island
Who knew? The locals, clearly, but most of us had no idea this weathered castle has graced the rolling hills of Rotongaro in the Waikato for the past 40 years.
And now, for the first time, the gem has come on the market – a lifestyle block that not only borders a lake but could also come with its own 16.3ha island.
Listing agent Conrad Headland from Colliers Rural Waikato says the original owner Michael Deroles died in 2019 and the family, which has been using the castle as a retreat, has decided it is time to sell.
“The owner commissioned his brother, an architect, to design the castle in the ‘70s. And I gather he was given free rein to design whatever he wanted, with a pretty much unlimited budget, and this is how it turned out. It was started in 1979 and completed in 1982.”
The concrete structure has weathered over the years, much as a medieval castle would weather as it “settled” on the land.
Complete with turrets, a folly, slate roof and exposed Tudor-style timber on the interior, the four-bedroom castle offers a surprise around every corner. Beneath the main turret, window seating boasts great views over Lake Whangape.
Headland says two of the bedrooms are in a separate wing, with its own access, so there are multiple options for future use.
The property is extensively landscaped, and comes with a pool and tennis court.
Headland says the island, which is covered with native bush, is not visible in the photos, but could be negotiated as part of a sale. “The 112ha with the castle was formerly part of 781ha. It could be possible to buy the castle with fewer hectares, and/or with the island. We are also selling two other land parcels from the original block.
“It would make an ideal equestrian property.”
The property, in Herbert Road, Rotongaro, is for sale by negotiation.