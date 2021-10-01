Picturesque castle property for sale can include an island

Turrets abound - this solid concrete castle bordering Lake Whangape has come on the market for the first time.

Who knew? The locals, clearly, but most of us had no idea this weathered castle has graced the rolling hills of Rotongaro in the Waikato for the past 40 years.

And now, for the first time, the gem has come on the market – a lifestyle block that not only borders a lake but could also come with its own 16.3ha island.

Listing agent Conrad Headland from Colliers Rural Waikato says the original owner Michael Deroles died in 2019 and the family, which has been using the castle as a retreat, has decided it is time to sell.

COLLIERS The castle, which was built over four years, was designed by the architect brother of the owner who gave him free rein to design something special.

“The owner commissioned his brother, an architect, to design the castle in the ‘70s. And I gather he was given free rein to design whatever he wanted, with a pretty much unlimited budget, and this is how it turned out. It was started in 1979 and completed in 1982.”

The concrete structure has weathered over the years, much as a medieval castle would weather as it “settled” on the land.

Complete with turrets, a folly, slate roof and exposed Tudor-style timber on the interior, the four-bedroom castle offers a surprise around every corner. Beneath the main turret, window seating boasts great views over Lake Whangape.

COLLIERS The property borders Lake Whangape, and although you can't see it in the photos, there is an island that can be included in the parcel of land.

COLLIERS The property also comes with a tennis court and pool. Listing agent Conrad Headland says it would make an ideal equestrian property.

Headland says two of the bedrooms are in a separate wing, with its own access, so there are multiple options for future use.

The property is extensively landscaped, and comes with a pool and tennis court.

Headland says the island, which is covered with native bush, is not visible in the photos, but could be negotiated as part of a sale. “The 112ha with the castle was formerly part of 781ha. It could be possible to buy the castle with fewer hectares, and/or with the island. We are also selling two other land parcels from the original block.

“It would make an ideal equestrian property.”

The property, in Herbert Road, Rotongaro, is for sale by negotiation.

COLLIERS Magnificent views can be taken for granted.

COLLIERS There are plenty of places to enjoy outdoor living.

SUPPLIED Handcrafted features include this timber bench seat beneath the main turret.

SUPPLIED Exposed timber trusses are a key feature of the main "hall" or living area.

COLLIERS A door in this living area opens out to steps leading down to the pool.

COLLIERS A turret folly provides a fun seating area at the far end of the pool.