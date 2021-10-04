Rare Mid-century Group Architects house for sale 'ripe for renovation'

Designed in the 1950s, this Group Architects house in St Heliers has been in the same family for 30 years.

It’s rare for a Group Architects house to come on the market, and there’s always plenty of interest when they do.

This St Heliers, Auckland house was listed four days ago, but already listing agents Aaron Foss and Carl Russell of Barfoot & Thompson Mission Bay have taken lots of calls.

The 1950s house in West Tamaki Road was designed by Group Architects founding member, architect Bill Wilson.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON This 1950s Group Architects house in St Heliers was designed by founding member Bill Wilson. It retains its original Mid-century Modern features.

In Julia Gatley’s Group Architects: Towards a New Zealand Architecture, published in 2010 by Auckland University Press, the late architect David Mitchell wrote this about Bill Wilson: “In 1959, as a first-year student at the Auckland School, I heard Bill Wilson for the first time, talking brilliantly to a slide show of recent work by the Group. It was a revelation I have never forgotten. The intelligence, erudition and warmth of the man, and the freshness, the zest for construction, and the localism of the work were truly thrilling. It seemed New Zealand architecture had been invented.”

Foss says the brief given to Wilson for this property was to create a Japanese-style home, which was highly unusual at the time.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The house features the original native timber floors and large wood sliders.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The bank of high windows in the living area are also typical of the movement, and area designed so the roof appears to float.

The unique and distinctive residence is considered an archetype of the era, and over the years many university architecture students have come to see through the property.

Signature features of the Group Architects movement can be seen throughout the house, which has been in the same family for the past 30 years.

The house features the high raked ceilings, clerestory windows, large wood sliders and open-plan living area that typify these homes.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The original timber kitchen cabinets, doors and built-in furniture remain.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON There's an easy flow between the circulation areas and a second living area.

Other Mid-century Modern features include a fluid connection between different living areas. The original timber kitchen cabinetry and doors have been preserved.

But, while the three-bedroom house has been “proudly maintained and loving conserved for future generations”, Foss says it is ready for someone to restore it back to its former glory.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The main bedroom of the St Heliers house also opens up on the north side.

BARFOOT & THOMPSON The listing agents say the property has been well maintained, but is appealing to buyers looking to renovate.

The property will be auctioned on October 27, 2021.

Coincidentally, a second Bill Wilson-designed house has also come on the market in Te Atatu Peninsula, (see photos below) marketed by Wayne Espie of LJ Hooker. This one is also ripe for renovation.

Tremewan House (1953-54) is a courtyard house – the Group experimented with courtyard houses at this time. Julia Gatley says Wilson is believed to have admired courtyard houses he saw in Palestine and Egypt during the war.

Tremewan House, which is on a double site, will be auctioned on October 21, 2021.

LJ HOOKER This is the Bill Wilson-designed courtyard house on a double section in Te Atatu Peninsula.

LJ HOOKER Wood also features prominently in the Te Atatu Peninsula house.