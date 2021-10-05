Where it is still cheaper to buy than rent

Selling for $5.145 million, this four-bedroom home in Lower Hutt broke the previous record by more than half-a-million dollars.

The number of areas where it is cheaper to pay a mortgage than to rent has plummeted over the last year, but there are still some out there, CoreLogic says.

House prices have skyrocketed around the country over the past 12 months and that has impacted on the size of mortgage repayments.

To analyse what this meant for the costs of buying versus renting, CoreLogic took the median price paid by first home buyers in each area, assumed a 20 per cent deposit and a 30 year 2.8 per cent mortgage, and compared the fortnightly repayments to the median rent.

This showed that of the 66 areas analysed, it was still cheaper for first home buyers to buy than rent in 42 of them.

These areas included Wairoa, Grey District, Whakatane, Rotorua and the Far North. In Rotorua, it cost about $206 less to pay a mortgage than to pay rent, while in Wairoa it was around $300 less.

But the analysis showed a big drop in the number of areas where it was cheaper to buy than rent, with 62 areas fitting the bill at the same time last year.

And the areas where it did cost more to pay a mortgage last year were expensive areas such as Auckland, Queenstown, Wellington and Thames Coromandel.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said that had changed and there were significantly fewer areas where buying cost less than renting.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff In Rotorua, it costs about $206 less a fortnight to pay a mortgage than to pay rent.

Porirua, Lower Hutt, Tauranga, and Tasman were some examples of areas where paying a mortgage had switched from being lower than rent a year ago to more expensive now, he said.

“The fact some provincial markets had seen the largest price gain means it’s no surprise to see that many of the areas which have ‘switched’ had been at the forefront of the upswing over the past year.”

One example was Porirua, where a year ago there might have been savings of about $220 a fortnight for a first home buyer if they owned rather than rented. It now costs $90 more a fortnight to pay a mortgage than to pay rent.

Davidson said while it was still cheaper to buy than rent in some areas, there was not a single area which had not been impacted on by the increase in house prices.

Buying had become more expensive everywhere and that meant the gap between the cost of buying and renting had narrowed around the country, with the trend running in one direction, he said.

“On a national level it cost $138 less to pay a mortgage than rent a year ago. But as the buy-rent margin has switched from negative to positive in more areas, the national figure changed, and it is now $22 more for a mortgage than for rent.”

While the analysis excluded other costs of ownership, such as rates and insurance, from the buying costs, the increase came at a time rents had also gone up.

Davidson said this made the shift in market conditions over the past year look stark, and it was a manifestation of the affordability issues present in the market.

Supplied In Porirua it costs $90 more a fortnight to pay a mortgage than to pay rent.

With renting starting to look more attractive in a growing number of areas it was conceivable some aspiring first home buyers might be questioning the merits of buying at current prices, he said.

“We’re not saying this will definitely happen en masse. But it’s worth watching, particularly as the first in a likely series of official cash rate increases is expected to be delivered Wednesday and mortgage rates have already been rising ahead of that decision.”

Higher mortgage rates would push up ownership costs directly and, while they might also slow the rate of property price growth, prices were still likely to be higher in another year’s time than they were today, he said.

“This could lead some first home buyers to decide to rent for longer and pursue other options, such as online share platforms, to build wealth.”

CoreLogic figures earlier this year showed it was cheaper to pay a mortgage than rent in some areas, but it depended on the postcode, with Aucklanders and Wellingtonians out of luck on that front.