Here’s the suburbs where 10% of properties sell for under $500k

House prices may have soared up over the last year, but there are still suburbs where more than 10 per cent of properties sell for under $500,000, Homes.co.nz says.

The property listings website analysed sales figures from the year to date to identify the percentage of sales for under $500,000 in different regions.

Auckland is the country's most expensive market and Homes.co.nz’s October figures put the median home estimate at $1.3 million and the median first home buyer estimate at $983,000.

But the analysis found there were 10 suburbs where more than 10 per cent of this year's sales were for under $500,000.

Those suburbs were Auckland Central, Grafton, Newmarket, Manukau, Otahuhu, Ponsonby, East Tamaki, Wiri, Freemans Bay and Eden Terrace.

The analysis also showed there were 66 suburbs where more than 10 per cent of sales were for under $750,000.

In Auckland Central, 47.7 per cent of all sales this year were for under $500,000 and 70.5 per cent were for under $750,000, while in Grafton 43.9 per cent were for under $500,000 and 64.9 per cent were under $750,000.

Homes.co.nz chief data scientist Tom Lintern said suburbs with a high proportion of apartments and terraced housing, such as Auckland Central and Grafton, had more affordable options and therefore always had more sales for under the median value.

Supplied Auckland Central is dominated by apartments and that means it has more affordable options than many other suburbs.

But the fact that more than 10 per cent of sales in the sought-after city fringe suburbs of Ponsonby (14.5 per cent) and Freemans Bay (10.9 per cent) were for under $500,000 was surprising, he said.

“There are pockets of apartments and townhouses in these areas, so those under $500,000 sales are likely to involve them.”

Many of the properties selling for under $500,000 would be smaller, non-standalone housing, and there was a view that this type of housing was not the Kiwi way, he said.

“But if you want to get on to the property ladder it’s about compromise, so why not move into an apartment in town?”

The analysis did not hide the fact that Auckland prices were expensive and the median value was out of reach for many, but it highlighted there were still affordable options in many suburbs, Lintern said.

It also showed this was the case in regions around the rest of the country.

In Wellington, where the median home estimate was $922,000 and the median first home buyer estimate was $754,000, there were five suburbs where more than 10 per cent of sales were for under $500,000.

Those suburbs were Wellington Central, Te Aro, Thorndon, Brooklyn, and Mount Cook. In Wellington Central 51.6 per cent of sales were for under $500,000, while in Te Aro 32.2 per cent were.

SUPPLIED Homes.co.nz chief data scientist Tom Lintern says the message for first home buyers is that affordable options do exist.

Lintern said Wellington Central and Te Aro had a lot of apartments, but even in the desirable suburb of Brooklyn, which had a median homes estimate of $1.3m, 15 per cent of sales were for under $500,000.

The situation was different in Christchurch where prices were lower. The city had a median home estimate at $620,000 and a median first home buyer estimate of $501,000.

This meant the city had more affordable options, and there were 22 suburbs where more than 50 per cent of sales were for under $500,000, he said.

“Top of the list is Aranui where more than 90 per cent of sales have been for less than $500,000. It was followed by Wainoni with 85.7 per cent of sales for under $500,000.”

Of the other main centres, Dunedin had just two suburbs (South Dunedin and Caversham) where more than 10 per cent of sales were for under $500,000, while Hamilton had 11 and Tauranga had four.

But between them, Hamilton and Tauranga had 22 suburbs where more than 50 per cent of sales were for under $750,000.

Outside of the main centres, the most affordable town (with 100 or more sales) was Westport, where 93.9 per cent of this year’s sales were for under $500,000. Other top contenders include Tokoroa, Greymouth, Temuka and Gore.

Lintern said the key message for first home buyers was to not give up.

“Property prices are trending up, but it’s important to remember you can expect half of all properties to sell for less than this value, so affordable options continue to exist.”