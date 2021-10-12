Restoring heritage-listed landmark villa was 'labour of love'

Built in 1906, The Landmark is a Category 2 heritage-listed home that has come on the market for the first time in 21 years.

A grand old villa in Whakarewarewa, Rotorua has come on the market for the first time in more than two decades.

The Landmark is a Category 2 heritage-listed villa built in 1906 for Charles Kusabs, using rimu from his family sawmill at Mamaku - Heritage New Zealand refers to the property as Kusabs House.

Listing agent Marilyn Christian of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty says the villa has been restored to a grand private residence, but has had different roles over the years. It has previously been a boarding house, a motel, flats and The Landmark Restaurant for 20 years. (An old menu shows a shrimp cocktail was $3.75 in 1980; and in 1996 reviewer Michael Guy said he dined alongside the Sultan of Brunei, “the world’s richest man”).

SUPPLIED The Landmark has graced a prominent corner in Rotorua for 115 years.

Wendy and Steve Fraser bought the house in February 2000, from a couple they knew. And Wendy Fraser says they sealed the spoken agreement with a silver coin Steve happened to be carrying – just as a deal would have been sealed by gentleman’s agreement 100 years ago.

READ MORE:

* Picture-perfect 1870s cottage for relocation has already moved twice

* Derelict homestead that's 'home to the pigeons' sells under the hammer

* Rare Mid-century Group Architects house for sale 'ripe for renovation'



The couple have spent the better part of two decades on their “labour of love”, restoring the four-bedroom, four-bathoom villa back to its original splendour as a grand private residence. They scoured Auckland demolition yards for appropriate materials, and sourced matching flooring timber from the former St Mary’s School hall.

SUPPLIED Wendy and Steve Fraser say restoring the 354 square-metre grand villa has been a "labour of love". The house sits on 1012 square metres.

SUPPLIED All the character detailing remains, including the veranda and fretwork.

Wendy Fraser says, however, one of the first jobs was to improve the heating, with the whole house insulated over a period of time.

The commercial kitchen was replaced with a traditional family kitchen, and walls removed, so it now opens up to the dining area.

Today, The Landmark retains all its traditional character features and ornate detailing, including veranda, fretwork and decorative ceilings. And the Frasers have refurbished the interior in keeping with the era, with wallpapers and paints sourced locally wherever possible.

SUPPLIED Wherever possible, the couple have sourced furnishings in keeping with the era.

SUPPLIED Living areas have been opened up to allow an easy flow between rooms and also to the outdoors.

They were lucky to get hold of the original, half-sized billiard table owned by the Kusabs family, which had been stored in a shed. Wendy Fraser says it was a heavy slate table that took 10 men to move. The table spins around to become a dining table.

One of the most notable features of the house is the turret. Fraser, who has written about the house in Rotorua RetroFive, says one story suggests Mrs Kusabs sat up there working on her embroidery watching down Whaka Road (now Fenton Street) for her husband coming home from work, at which point she would head downstairs to get dinner ready.

SUPPLIED The formal dining room has an ornate ceiling and chandelier.

SUPPLIED The former commercial kitchen from the home's restaurant days was replaced with a family kitchen in keeping with the traditional character.

The Frasers like to entertain and frequently host golf club members, family and friends. For the past 10 years Wendy has sold Christmas trees on the front lawn as a golf club fundraiser – the Arikapakapa Golf Course, home to the Rotorua Golf Club, is over the road.

The property, at 1 Meade St, Whakarewarewa, Rotorua is for sale by negotiation through New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.

SUPPLIED The house has four spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms.

SUPPLIED Traditional furnishings enhance every room.

SUPPLIED A casual dining area and hobby room to one side opens out to the pool.

SUPPLIED The house is also well equipped for entertaining informally.