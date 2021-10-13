Whole apartment block for sale - but there is a catch

An entire central Auckland apartment block is up for sale, but it is a notorious leaky building and is being sold “as is where is”.

The Zone Apartments building at 3 Edinburgh St, just off Karangahape Road, was put on the market by its body corporate last week.

There are 11 two-bedroom 84 square metre apartments and a 73 sqm one-bedroom apartment in twin buildings with a courtyard between them.

The property package for sale includes all the apartments plus a 20-space basement car park and the underlying land holding of 528 sqm.

Supplied/Supplied The Zone Apartments at 3 Edinburgh Street, just off Karangahape Road, are in a prime city fringe location.

It is located in a prime city fringe position, close to the intersection of Ponsonby, Newton and Great North Roads and near where the City Rail Link’s Karangahape Station will be when completed.

But the apartments, which were built in the early 2000s, suffer from water ingress issues and require extensive remedial work.

They featured in the recent documentary “A Living Hell: Apartment Disasters”, which was hosted by John Gray and Roger Levie from the Home Owners and Buyers Association of New Zealand.

Speaking on behalf of the Zone Apartments body corporate, Levie said the apartments could be repaired and modernised or the site, which was underutilised, could be redeveloped.

“It may be possible to utilise part of the existing structure, such as the basement carpark, or alternatively you could do a complete demolition job and develop a brand-new building from scratch.”

But such work was beyond the means of the current owners, he said.

“It would be uneconomic in this environment for them, whereas a new owner or a developer could explore and maximise either of the possible options and the opportunities they present.”

In such situations, there were often owners who were reluctant to sell for various reasons, but in this case all the owners had agreed it was best to sell, Levie said.

“It is difficult to estimate what the property might sell for as it will have a different value to every person involved. But it will have to be for a price that is worthwhile for the existing owners.”

He understood there had already been a lot of interest from potential buyers and a sale looked likely.

While sales of entire leaky building blocks were not common, Levie said there were some precedents.

Real estate agent Cameron Melhuish, from Bayleys City & Fringe which was marketing the property, said apartments of the Zone’s size appealed to owner-occupiers and investors.

Supplied/Supplied The Zone Apartments offer buyers the opportunity to repair and upgrade the existing property, or to redevelop the site.

Undertaking remediation works would provide an astute purchaser with the opportunity to sell down the upgraded apartments individually, or a different development was another possibility, he said.

“The property’s City Centre zoning under the Auckland Unitary Plan means there is potential to develop the site more intensively as the zoning permits a wide range of commercial and/or residential uses.”

When the CRL station nearby was completed it would generate further urban renewal within the surrounding area which would continue to grow and flourish, he said.

“The Karangahape Rd precinct will undergo further rejuvenation and growth in the years leading up to and beyond the opening of the CRL station.

“This is expected to continue to push property values up and there is an exciting opportunity for the new owner of this property to be part of this.”