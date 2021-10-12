Here are the regions most at risk of a housing downturn

A short drive on the expressway north of Hamilton is Taupiri, which is experiencing a boom in property values.

The housing markets most at risk of a downturn are smaller centres in the central North Island, new analysis from CoreLogic shows.

While house prices have skyrocketed over the last year, with growth of more than 25 per cent nationwide, the boom will not continue indefinitely.

Market conditions have changed with the tightening of loan-to-value ratios (which came into force on October 1), last week’s increase in the OCR and rising mortgage rates, and new tax policies for investors.

Prior to the current lockdown the market had started to slow and, bar some release of pent-up demand, that trajectory is not expected to change once the country returns to “normal”.

This prompted CoreLogic to create a Property Vulnerability Index, which shows how different housing markets might be affected by changing conditions or an economic downturn.

To create the index, a range of information, including housing affordability, credit behaviour, investor activity, demand/supply rebalance, local employment and economic data, and property demand figures, were analysed in areas around the country.

Each measure was given a weighting based on its potential influence on the area, and it was then used to provide an assessment of the future performance of different markets.

The index showed that, overall, Otorohanga and MacKenzie were the two most vulnerable markets, while Waimakariri and Timaru were the least vulnerable.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Kawerau is one of the central North Island towns CoreLogic ranks as vulnerable to a housing downturn.

Aside from MacKenzie, the country’s most vulnerable markets were smaller centres located in the central North Island. Along with Otorohanga, they were Ruapehu, Kaipara, Kawerau and Opotiki.

Tararua, Hurunui and Clutha were also ranked at the more vulnerable end of the spectrum.

Of the six main centres, Auckland, which had the highest house prices, was the most vulnerable and Christchurch, which has not had the same uptick in price growth and was more affordable, was the least vulnerable.

Generally, markets in the upper South Island and Canterbury regions were less vulnerable than most of the rest of the country.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said the results were not surprising and reflected the increasing unaffordability seen around the country over the last few years.

The most vulnerable markets were ones that have had very strong growth in house prices, but not the same degree of income, economic and population growth, he said.

“These markets will be most at risk if people have to start selling. They tend to be smaller centres as the main centres all have pretty strong, broad-based economies.

“If an area’s economy is robust, it’s good for employment and, unless there is significant growth in unemployment, people generally choose not to sell up.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland’s reliance on Tiwai Aluminium Smelter makes it more vulnerable on the economic and employment measure.

But the different measures varied in relevance from region to region, and that meant some areas were particularly vulnerable on certain measures.

On the local economic front, areas which were overly reliant on one industry or a particular business faced risks to future employment if they were to close down.

Recent examples of this included the cessation of new gas exploratory permits in Taranaki, the discussion around closing the Tiwai Aluminum Smelter and closure of the Kawerau Paper Mill.

They meant New Plymouth, Southland and Kawerau had high vulnerability scores on this measure.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says areas expected to underperform may not necessarily see values fall.

But the housing affordability measure had the highest weighting, at 25 per cent. This reflected the fact that the mix of unaffordability and increasing interest rates was one of the greatest risks to the market, Goodall said.

Otorohanga and Wairoa had high vulnerability scores on the housing affordability measure, while MacKenzie and Queenstown-Lakes did on the credit behaviour measure, which had a 20 per cent weighting.

The index was not intended as a forecast of house prices, rather it was a relative assessment of each area’s risk in the event of a more significant downturn in the property market, he said.

“It’s important to note the areas expected to underperform may not necessarily see values fall, but in relative terms they face the greatest economic risks which makes them more vulnerable to a downturn.”

In some areas, the fundamentals were simply not as strong as in others, and it was important for people who were thinking of buying or selling, whether owner-occupiers or investors, to know this, he said.

“We did not do this as scaremongering. The reason we have done this is to help people understand there are differences in markets across the country, and there will be a divergence in performance.”

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the housing market had been in a significant upswing phase for over a year, and housing affordability across the country had further deteriorated in that time.

But the various official measures introduced to try and curb skyrocketing housing values, alongside rising mortgage rates, should prove a strong headwind to price growth, he said.

“Should average annual property value growth nationwide fall to 1 to 2 per cent across the regions, which is what we’re seeing in monthly growth, there would be some areas above that figure and some below.

“In some areas values could potentially fall as we move into the next phase of the cycle.”