How to make building a new home cheaper

Fletcher Building opened a giant 500 home-a-year Auckland factory, but Canterbury's Concision already had a factory using similar technology able to turn out 1000 homes a year.

New builds remain a slightly more affordable option for many home buyers, but it will take a shake-up of the construction sector for new builds to become cheaper still.

Recent CoreLogic figures show that in 2021 buyers paid a national average of $829,747 for what are classified as new builds, compared to a national average of $889,055 for existing properties.

And many salespeople say a standard existing property, even if it is not in great condition, will usually sell for more than a standard new build.

But building costs have increased, and construction product supply shortages are not helping.

At the same time, the widespread shortage of housing supply is driving a push towards new builds. That means the more cost-effective a build can be, the better.

There are options that make it possible to build new for less. Prime among them is the increased use of prefabricated technology, or offsite manufacturing methods.

This involves the building of components of a house, or even complete structures, in a factory, before they are transported to the construction site where they are assembled or connected to services.

A 2019 report by international management consultancy McKinsey & Company estimated that offsite manufacturing methods could speed up construction by 50 per cent and reduce costs by 20 per cent on a global scale.

MATTHEW CARBONE Prefabricated, or modular, construction methods produce options for a range of tastes and budgets.

Bayleys national director of residential projects Suzie Wigglesworth says some people still think that offsite construction is less attractive, unimaginative and not built to last, but that perception is outdated and incorrect.

“Some Kiwis associate modular construction with the likes of cold, rickety prefab classrooms and portacoms, where a quick Google search will reveal there are quality options for a range of tastes and budgets.”

Sweden and Japan are global leaders in modular construction methods driven by sustainability, climate and population density factors, she says.

There are no New Zealand manufacturers producing complete fitted-out housing modules. But there are around 50 prefab building companies of various types in operation and more preparing to launch, according to PrefabNZ

Some companies produce panellised systems to be assembled on site. Panasonic Homes and Mike Greer Commercial have partnered up to do this to build developments more quickly.

Earlier this year, their first prefabricated three-bedroom prototype home was completed. The build took just three months, compared to the seven-month time frame common in New Zealand.

Other developments now import fully prefabricated modules from offshore companies, such as Vietnam-based TLC Modular which is involved in residential projects in the Auckland suburbs of Northcote, Papakura and Hobsonville Point.

Supplied/Supplied A render of a TLC modular construction unit.

The Neilston Group imports prefabricated starter homes built in Guangzhou, China. They are offered directly to market, and also supplied under Kāinga Ora’s Axis Series homes at Hobsonville Point.

PrefabNZ chief executive Scott Fisher says offsite manufacturing can be cheaper, but it often requires a business to be operating at scale to pass through the efficiencies to a build.

If a business does not have the scale, or if a client wants to make lots of changes to the standard design, or the consenting process slows down the build, then the affordability benefits can be variable, he says.

“But if delivered at scale, with replication an accepted part of the build, and a fast and efficient consenting process, a more affordable house can absolutely be built using off-site manufacturing solutions.

“The problem is that more often than not in the current environment, those issues I mentioned do get in the way of the build and that impacts on the costs.”

Adopting an approach which incorporates some prefabricated elements, such as the floor, roof structure and/or a panelling system, within a traditional build can make for a cheaper build overall, he says.

This was particularly the case if it helped make a build weathertight more quickly, because a lot of trades work can be disrupted when a build is open to the elements.

“Affordability and savings can be monetized by receiving the keys to a new home more quickly. Off-site solutions can be used to carve months off a traditional build, which cuts down costs.

Supplied PrefabNZ chief executive Scott Fisher says incorporating prefabricated elements into a traditional build can help with costs.

“It could also save a homeowner from paying months of rent or bridging finance. All of this should be factored into the building cost equation.”

PrefabNZ research shows prefabrication-intensive residential builds increased by 300 per cent over the last 10 years, from 3 per cent to 9 per cent of total reported building consents.

Fisher says this is a sign of the growing awareness of, and demand for, offsite manufacturing solutions, but there still needs to be greater buy-in from the traditional construction industry.

Regulatory change, which should help boost the prefabrication sector, is in the works. In June the Building (Building Products and Methods, Modular Components, and Other Matters) Amendment Act became law.

Part of it introduces a new certification scheme for offsite building manufacturers who meet certain requirements. Building and Construction Minister Poto Williams says it will enable them to sign off their own designs and construction, and should speed up the consenting process.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment is now consulting with the sector to develop new regulations to support the scheme.

AUT construction professor John Tookey says this will help with the cost of new builds as currently the time-saving benefits of prefabricated solutions are often off-set by lengthy consenting times and costs.

“We are a victim of our own success in some ways. There has been massive growth in the number of houses being consented, and that requires change in the industry, so we are in a process of flux and a lag is taking place.”

Supplied AUT construction professor John Tookey says the most limiting factor in building cheaper houses is the level of expectations involved.

To properly address consenting issues, the whole system needs to be reimagined, so there are blanket best practice standards across the country, he says.

“We have to put in place the consent processes necessary to take advantage of the technology that we now have which enables most time and cost-effective building.”

But the single most limiting factor in building cheaper houses is the level of expectations involved which are different to those in the past, Tookey says.

These days everyone wants unique, bespoke houses, often with complex designs, but this makes it harder to get cost efficiencies, he says.

“People need to limit their expectations in terms of size, location, scale, design and functionality. If they want to keep the costs down they have to decide if they actually need en-suites or a rumpus room or a dedicated office.”

Rising costs mean people are starting to limit their expectations, but it needs to happen more, particularly if they want to use offsite manufacturing solutions to try and keep costs down, he says.