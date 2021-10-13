Architects' own renovated 'bunker' in Sumner is listed for sale

Architects Kate and Daniel Sullivan talk about the story behind the award-winning renovation of their 1930s "concrete bunker" in Sumner, Christchurch.

Christchurch architects Dan and Kate Sullivan have won multiple awards for the renovation of their own 1930s concrete house in Sumner. And, having got it exactly how they wanted it, they never thought they would leave.

But, as so often happens with architects, another project is beckoning, so they have listed their three-bedroom “bunker” house for sale.

When the couple bought the house nearly 10 years ago, it had been uninhabited for many years.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH The Sullivans' concrete house, at 8 Menzies Street, Sumner, has undergone a staged renovation, which has included a new "pop-top" master suite.

“We used to get people telling us, ‘I remember your home – it used to be the party house where everyone would go when the tavern closed,” Daniel Sullivan told Stuff after winning an NIZA Housing Additions and Alterations Award.

READ MORE:

* Pop-top renovation of Sumner concrete house in the spotlight

* Pick of the bunch: Top six kitchens that wowed this year

* Best Kiwi architecture celebrated in NZIA awards



The couple, who run Common Architecture + Interior Design Studio, are just the second owners of the house, built in 1938. The son of the original builder provided a history, and it appears the house was built in stages. The year 1944 is engraved in the concrete. "We also found clippings from 1956 newspapers when we pulled out the hot water cylinder," Sullivan said.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH Menzies POP! is the name Daniel and Kate Sullivan gave to the renovation of their home, which is just four houses back from Sumner beach.

"It was a real bunker, and it had weathered the earthquakes well. But we structurally strengthened the inside and stripped it right back.

"We found the original concrete ceiling – the house was a concrete box cast in situ – and the original beautiful rimu floorboards, which were untouched.”

Making the house weathertight and structurally sound was the first stage of their renovation. The second stage created a pop-up master suite upstairs with skylights, which sparked the project name “Menzies POP!”, as it is referred to in architecture circles. The suite opens out to a roof deck.

"We had our second son while this was under way, and we had ripped out the kitchen. So we had a campervan out in the street and were running back and forth with a newborn and a 4-year-old, sleeping in the house, but doing all the meal prep in the campervan."

In building the house, the couple put a focus on sustainability – the house is now very well insulated, fully double glazed, and has a solar hot water heating system.

"The automated skylights on the second storey provide a great stack effect on hot days, drawing hot air up and out of the house," says Daniel Sullivan.

In creating the "pop up", the couple was able to gain a generous double-height space above the dining area. They also created a much more social kitchen with plenty of natural light and a physical connection to landscape.

Next project is a new build

Kate Sullivan says the family won’t be moving far – they are staying in Sumner and will be building on a site on Clifton Hill, which will have sea and rural views.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH Sleek black-stained timber cabinetry defines the kitchen.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH The kitchen work area appears as a cut-out within the black cabinetry.

“We’re kind of addicted to the whole process of building and are keen to do something for ourselves,” she says. “We purchased the land a year ago and wanted to get to know it through all the seasons. It has been great to be able to stay in our lovely home in the meantime, while we develop a design for the new build.”

Leaving the home that has meant so much to the family won’t be easy, however. Sullivan admits she almost had a few tears this morning when she read a comment on a social media post. “The woman said whenever she walks past this house it fills her with joy. That is such a nice comment.”

The property, which is just four doors from Sumner beach, has been listed by Nick Cowdy and Tim Davis of Cowdy Real Estate. Cowdy says there has always been huge interest in the house. With this in mind, they will be hosting a first two-hour open home on Sunday, October 17.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH The raw concrete ceiling has been exposed, along with the timber floorboards.

“Everyone from rubberneckers to buyers is most welcome to come through. Daniel and Kate will be there for some of the time, and we will be inviting donations to the Sumner Fire Service.”

The house, which sits on a 298 square-meetre site, will be auctioned on November 6, 2021.

All images copyright Stephen Goodenough Photographer 2021

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH Materials in the master suite on the upper level echo the kitchen below.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH The master suite opens to a landscaped roof deck.

STEPHEN GOODENOUGH The house opens to an outdoor living area to the northwest at the rear.