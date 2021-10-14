Sight unseen, multimillion-dollar house sales on the rise

Watch NZSIR’s new video, an inspiring journey around some of NZ’s most impressive scenery and premium homes.

The number of people buying expensive lifestyle properties sight-unseen has surged over the latest lockdown, a luxury real estate agency says.

New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty has had $1.1 billion in sales over the year to date and, of that, $105 million were sales where the buyer did not physically view the property,

Two of the sight-unseen sales were among the country’s top-five house sales this calendar year. Both properties were in Queenstown: one in Closeburn sold for $16.1m, while the other in Jacks Point sold for $14.5m.

About $35m of the agency’s online sales, where the buyer did not visit the property for a viewing, had been during the latest lockdown.

Managing director Mark Harris said Covid had changed people’s mindsets and there was clear interest in finding lifestyle living near a mountain, a beach or a lake, with fresh air and room to move.

That translated to an increase in buyers spending millions of dollars on homes in areas like Queenstown, Wānaka, Waiheke Island, Tauranga and Hawke’s Bay, despite not having set foot on the property, he said.

“Remote working and work-from-home has now become normalised and, as a result, there is a growing trend towards buyers seeking lifestyle destinations with easy access (via flights or a drive) to Auckland.

“The days of having to rely on an office environment in the city have changed and people are confident about working from home with their tech.”

More multimillion-dollar homes in areas like Queenstown are selling sight-unseen.

This had combined with an increased interest in New Zealand as a safe haven for expats, Australian and Singaporean buyers, he said.

Another factor contributing to the trend was that buyers had become more confident with online decision-making over lockdown.

People were used to relying on technology like Zoom, and that had extended into real estate, so buyers now conducted their inspections from their laptop or phone via video from anywhere in the world, Harris said.

“[We have] conducted plenty of online auctions, with people bidding remotely and the auctioneer conducting proceedings from their home.”

But buyers could have confidence in their investments as limited housing stock, a shortage of building materials, low interest rates, a bubbling economy and renewed interest in “Brand NZ” would continue to drive prices up, he said.

“Prices may climb more slowly, but there is no diminution of confidence in the market, and we’re seeing substantial and ongoing offshore interest, especially from Australia.”

It was not just luxury real estate that was increasingly selling sight-unseen. Harcourts Hobsonville Point recently reported it was selling more properties sight-unseen, with five sold in the level 4 lockdown.

Greater buyer ease with digital technology and remote real estate processes had also led to market activity continuing strongly throughout lockdown at the various alert levels.

Mark Harris says people are more confident with online decision-making and that extends to real estate.

Last week, Ray White sold more than $19m in property in one night at its Manurewa, Manukau and Mangere auctions which had an 100 per cent clearance rate.

Ray White lead auctioneer Sam Steele said it showed lockdown restrictions in Auckland were doing little to dent the enthusiasm shown by buyers and sellers with stock levels at historic lows.

Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson said the public was now far more accepting of the use of online technology and services such as virtual viewing.

“This is helping the Auckland market to continue to operate in an environment where lockdowns are likely to be common for some time yet.”