Yes, the runaway housing market has finally peaked

Housing Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker announce a law change that will allow landowners to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

The housing market has proved resilient in the face of Covid restrictions and policy changes, but experts agree mounting headwinds mean the market has peaked.

Real Estate Institute figures show the national median house price fell by 6.5 per cent to $850,000 in September, compared to August. But it was still up by 15.4 per cent from $689,000 last September.

CoreLogic’s latest House Price Index showed prices nationwide increased by 4.8 per cent over the quarter and by 1.4 per cent in a month in September, which left the national average price at $950,229.

Looking at those price increases, it might seem like the market will continue rising indefinitely, forcing ever more people to give up their housing dreams.

But experts agree that is not the case, and that many factors driving the market have changed.

Mortgage rates are firmly on the rise, while lending criteria has got tighter with the Reserve Bank’s latest loan-to-value ratios officially coming into force on November 1.

Back in March, the Government announced a suite of housing policies designed to boost supply and reign in demand. They included new investor tax policies, which started to be phased in from October 1.

Last week the Government, supported by the National Party, announced additional planning reforms to help increase supply and improve affordability. It is estimated they could add between 48,200 and 105,500 new homes over the next five to eight years.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The long list of headwinds facing the housing market means it has passed its peak.

At the same time, closed borders have put migration on hold which has helped to slow population growth, and this means supply is now catching up to demand.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says the new housing density legislation adds another price headwind to a lengthy list, as it brings additional downside risks to the price outlook, particularly over the medium term.

To counter that, there are few tailwinds still at play for the market, apart from some momentum, she says. “It is present in prices, which are being propped up by low listings, but not sales which have dropped.”

Lockdown restrictions mean gauging the underlying housing impulse in Auckland is difficult, but outside of Auckland the market is getting on with business as best it can, she says.

“But, overall, the market has peaked. There is about a three-month lag with prices, but the pace of monthly price inflation is now well off its cycle peak. That means annual inflation is poised to slow over the coming months too.”

Zollner expects sales to bounce back as restrictions are eased, as anecdote suggests demand and confidence are holding up at a time when the number of properties available for sale remains very low,

Listings should lift in line with seasonal patterns heading into summer, but if enough sellers attempt to sell “at the peak” at the same time, prices could adjust more dramatically than expected, she says.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean they will ‘correct’. Rather, they could rise more slowly than incomes over the next few years, or decades, eventually bringing the level to something more sustainable.”

SUPPLIED ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner says a 10 per cent decline would only take house prices back to where they were in March this year.

ANZ’s forecast has a few months of price drops built in as rates rise and listings increase and, based on the growing list of headwinds to prices, it sees risks as skewed to the downside, Zollner says.

“But the high starting point means even a double-digit decline, such as 10 per cent, would only take prices back to where they were in March this year.”

Covid restrictions add uncertainty to the mix. Last year the market took off after lockdown came to an end, and when restrictions are eased this time round there will be pent-up demand. That could prompt further growth.

Independent economist Tony Alexander says there may be some growth, but prices will not soar by 35 per cent as happened last year, because many market drivers have changed.

Prices will be strong for about six more months, but there will be a flatter trajectory and, by the middle of next year, the market will have slowed down, he says.

“It will reflect mortgage rates going up, and the fact there has been no new diversion of money due to closed borders. More investors will have been hit by the new tax rules, plus affordability pressures have increased as houses are more expensive.”

The new housing density rules will have a greater impact in the medium to long term, but they will accelerate the easing of FOMO (fear of missing out) next year, he says.

“They will prompt less talk about the shortage of housing, and they could reduce the price of some readily developable land sitting on the market as more will be available.”

SUPPLIED Squirrel chief executive John Bolton says the number of first-home buyers who can afford to buy is not unlimited.

Mortgage advisers are still reporting high demand, particularly from first-home buyers.

But Squirrel chief executive John Bolton says that demand will become more subdued. “While there is very heavy first-home buyer demand now, it is a backlog we are working through.

“Affordability is stretched to extremes so the number of first-home buyers who can afford to buy is not unlimited. And many investors have stopped buying because of the loss of interest deductibility.”

With mortgage rates rising and the construction boom going on, it feels like the housing market has peaked, he says.

“Rates remain low by historical standards, but they are not the sugar rush they were, so we should get more sensibleness coming on to the market. And as more supply comes on, we’ll get more stability. I’m hoping we will see an orderly slow down, rather than a crash.”

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says the market has already slowed, with fewer sales and reduced price growth.

While a return to the new normal after Covid restrictions are eased might cause a mini-bounce, the market has reached a turning point, he says.

“Some measures the government and the Reserve Bank have put in place, such as the removal of interest deductibility and the return to tighter LVRs, are taking hold. Investors have pulled back because it is tougher, and some may decide it’s time to realise their capital gains.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff More listings are set to come on to the market over the next year.

It does not mean prices will fall, but price growth will slow to single digits, probably to around five per cent, he says. “More listings could come on to the market, but with people generally feeling higher mortgage rates, next year will be a more subdued market.”

While he expects it to look very different to the boom market early this year, it is not necessarily going to be better for first-home buyers.

Davidson says with fewer investors in the market there may be more opportunities for first home buyers, but they are now facing restrictions too.

“They are facing high prices, affordability is stretched, and tighter lending criteria is at play. Next year might instead be the year of the ‘movers’. Recently the owner-occupier buyer group has stayed put, but that trend could change next year.”