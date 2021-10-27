Victopia apartment owners 'forced to sell'

The nightmare of leaky, rotting houses first emerged in the 1990s. It's cost homeowners billions of dollars.

Owners of apartments in a defective apartment block in Auckland’s CBD may be forced to sell because they cannot afford the body corporate’s latest levy payments.

The Victopia tower has been beset with cladding and leaky building issues for many years. But costs for the remediation, which is not complete, have blown out to $54.9 million, from an initial estimate of $35.2m.

This left owners expected to pay additional costs of between $100,000 to $150,000 each by early October.

Despite objections, protests and Tenancy Tribunal rulings in their favour from 56 of the 203 owners, who felt they were being overcharged, and that the repayment schedule was unreasonable, the body corporate committee has pressed ahead with its collection plans.

Last week Body Corporate Administration, which administers the committee, sent out an ultimatum for owners to pay up by October 19 or face legal action from the next day on.

In a letter, seen by Stuff, the committee said the remediation works could not be allowed to stall due to lack of funding.

“A consequence of this would see a significant cost increase both through the procedures required to re-start works, and of course, the extended time frame until certified completion.”

It said it trusted legal action would not be necessary, but the body corporate had an obligation to everyone to ensure the completion of the remedial works.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Owners of apartments in the Victopia building have been given an ultimatum to pay or face legal action.

But the dissenting owners said the letter was threatening and left them feeling nervous, and it also meant some owners would be forced to sell.

Kas Ikeda, who is the spokesman for the group, said at least six owners were selling their apartments as they could not afford to pay the committee’s additional levies.

They were not able to borrow money from their banks and selling was the only way to pay and escape from the ever-escalating costs of the situation they were in, he said.

“We have never said that we will not pay our remedial levies. Rather we have said that we will only pay fair and reasonable repair costs for reasonable repairs.”

The group was questioning the validity of the levies and the dispute was now going to arbitration, he said.

Paula Beaton, who is spokeswoman for Body Corporate Administration, has previously said the tribunal decisions, which the committee was appealing, and the arbitration, had no impact on the levy payments.

Asked about the recent payment ultimatum, she said the process for the recovery of levies was stipulated under the Section 74 High Court Scheme, which was a matter of public record.

But Ikeda said their lawyer, Tim Herbert, had advised them there was a strong argument that any proceedings the committee brought to recover the levies should be stayed, pending the result of the arbitration.

ROB STOCK/Stuff Kas Ikeda, who represents the dissident Victopia owners, says some are being forced to sell up to pay their levies.

Herbert was writing to the committee to make this point clear and to inform them that any attempt to recover the levies would be opposed on that basis, he said.

Escalating leaky home remediation costs have led to severe financial hardship for owners in other buildings over the years, and some have been bankrupted and left homeless by them.