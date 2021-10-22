Super sale in New Lynn sees vendors 'bawling their eyes out'

These three properties in Croydon Road, New Lynn together fetched $6.01 million under the hammer on Wednesday, October 20. The agents believe at $2665 per square metre, the sale could be an Auckland record for a development property.

Three New Lynn homeowners who pooled resources to offer their homes in a single package could not believe their luck when the sale price soared at auction on Wednesday, October 20.

Listing agents Rosie and Daniel Deans of Harcourts Te Atatu Peninsula say the hammer went down at $6.01 million for the Croydon Road properties, which was $1 million more than the reserve and $3.73 million above the CV.

“The statistics were showing it was likely to sell for $4.5 million,” says Daniel Deans. “But it kept going up. The vendors were bawling their eyes out. One of the properties was a little two-bedroom house in original condition, and she(the owner) is now walking around with $2m in the bank (minus fees).”

HARCOURTS The agents say the houses were not spruced up for sale. The two-bedroom bungalow was in original condition, but the vendor still received $2 million (minus fees).

Deans says two of the vendors are related. “The mother lives in the back house and her son and daughter-in-law are in the front house. The school over the back fence built a new hall and the mother lost her view so she and the family decided to sell. The neighbour was in the same boat and ready to move out.

READ MORE:

* Yes, In Your Backyard: What the new medium-density housing laws mean for you

* Will the housing reforms work?

* First-home buyers take record share of house purchases



“They would have accepted $5 million when they went into the auction, but it quickly became evident the sale price would go higher.”

Deans believes the sale sets a record for development sites across Auckland as it sold for $2665 per square metre. “Most development sites zoned for Mixed Housing Urban sell for $2000 per square metre. There’s no stopping developers at the moment, even with lockdown and the rise in construction costs.”

HARCOURTS The construction of the large school hall behind the properties prompted the sale as the owner's view at the rear was blocked.

The agent says it was hard to know if the new housing density rule changes announced this week had a bearing on the result as the property had attracted so much interest from the outset.

As expected, the property were sold to a developer. Deans expects the triple site could likely accommodate 22 units. “They will probably go to three storeys. Developers love large rectangular sites with a double frontage, because it means they can put a driveway down the middle. That’s the kicker for them.”

The Deans have sold property to the same developer before. “The first double site we sold in Taikata Road, Te Atatu Peninsula was bought by that developer. That site had a reserve of $3 million, and it went for $4.5 million. And it was in a floodzone, so the new builds had to be raised a metre above ground level, which would have added to the cost.”

The agents say they have never been busier with viewings and appraisals taking up most of their days.