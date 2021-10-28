House price increases tipped to slow to 5 per cent per year

The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

There is no stopping the cooling of the housing market, with price increases expected to drop to an annual rate of 5 per cent next year, a property analyst says.

Lockdown restrictions meant recent months had been abnormal for the market, but sales activity and price increases nationwide would ease further, CoreLogic’s latest quarterly property market report said.

It showed July was a reasonably solid month for sales volumes, but sales in August and September were weaker, as restrictions made it harder to carry out property transactions.

Prices increased over the past three months, up by 1.4 per cent in September, and by 4.8 per cent since June, but signs of the expected slowdown were coming through, the report said.

Despite this, the annual rate of price increases now stood at a record high of 27.8 per cent, and the national average price was up to $950,229, which was $206,551 more than a year ago.

And no region was left untouched by the market upswing. Of the 66 main territorial authorities, the smallest increase in average price in the year to September was in Mackenzie District with a lift of 13.3 per cent.

Across the main centres, the increases ranged from 22.8 per cent in Dunedin up to more than 30 per cent in both Tauranga and Wellington. Auckland and Christchurch prices were up 24.9 and 27.6 per cent respectively.

The report also showed listings of properties for sale remained low, exacerbated by lockdown, and noted this was bolstering prices as buyers continued to face limited choice.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff CoreLogic expects house price growth nationwide to slow to single digit gains next year.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said there could be a short-lived mini-bounce in sales and prices once restrictions eased, but sales activity and price growth had been cooling for a few months now.

The pace of increase in average prices slowed from a quarterly rate of 8.1 per cent in April to 4.8 per cent by September, he said.

“It is still pretty strong but, even so, the slowdown is genuine, and has further to run. Some parts of the country have actually seen average values go backwards in the past couple of months.

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to see single digit gains in property prices next year, perhaps around the 5 per cent mark.”

Stretched affordability was one factor subduing demand and holding some would-be buyers back, he said.

But there was a long list of headwinds designed by the Government and the Reserve Bank to rein in the market, with the official cash rate hike earlier this month one of the latest moves.

Davidson said ongoing mortgage rate rises meant a typical one or two-year fixed rate could be above 4 per cent next year, which would have a bigger impact on household expenses than some might be expecting.

“The combination of higher mortgage rates, low gross rental yields, tighter regulation such as 40 per cent deposits, and the phased removal of interest deductibility is having a strong effect on mortgaged investors’ appetite and activity.”

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says a slowdown in prices is more likely than outright price falls.

The report showed investors’ share of property purchases nationwide dropped from 29 per cent the first months of this year to 24 per cent now.

That was the lowest figure since the second quarter of last year, Davidson said. “Given the pressures they’re facing, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this market share figure drop towards 20 per cent in the coming months.”

In contrast, first-home buyers remained active in the market over recent months. CoreLogic’s latest buyer classification figures showed their market share hit its highest level on record in the three months ending September, with 26.5 per cent of purchases.

But first-home buyer activity would be curtailed from November 1 when the Reserve Bank’s new rules requiring more owner-occupiers to have a 20 per cent deposit came into force.

Davidson said the market themes for next year were shaping up to include sharply rising construction costs and higher mortgage rates.

Further regulation in the form of debt-to-income ratio limits and/or minimum serviceability testing rates could also be on the cards, he said.

“Even so, we have low unemployment and, although large numbers of new houses are being built, cost pressures in the construction industry could dampen that momentum soon.

“This means shortages could persist, so a slowdown in price growth still looks more likely than outright falls in prices.”