Rents drop for the first time in eight months

For many renters the prospect of rents decreasing is a more remote one than the chance they might own a home, yet there is one major city area where this is happening.

The national median weekly rent dropped for the first time in eight months in September, Trade Me Property’s latest Rental Price Index shows.

It fell to $535, which was $15 less than August. But it was still 5 per cent higher than the same time last year.

Trade Me Property spokesman Gavin Lloyd said it was the smallest year-on-year percentage increase recorded in six months, and the first time the rate of growth had slowed since February.

“The lockdown brought the country to a halt in August. Unsurprisingly, that sent shockwaves through the rental market and, as a result, we saw rents stall in our two main centres in September.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellington is the most expensive region in which to rent, with a median weekly rent of $600.

In the Auckland region, the median weekly rent remained at $595 for the third month in a row in September, while in the Wellington region it was $600 for the second month in the row.

Rents in both regions were up on the same time last year, by 4.4 per cent in Auckland and by 9.1 per cent in Wellington, which remained the region most expensive to rent in.

Lloyd said the slowing of rents would be welcome news for tenants who had become accustomed to record-breaking rent increases over the last year.

But only time would tell if the trend of slowing rents would last, he said.

“It’s too early to see the full impact of August’s nationwide lockdown on the rental market, but what we have seen is that market activity didn’t bounce back in September.”

Trade Me Property’s figures showed rental demand nationwide was down 14 per cent year-on-year in September.

This drop in demand was not consistent across all regions, with some recording double-digit annual increases in demand.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland University professor of urban planning Elham Bahmanteymouri explains why Kiwis have poured so much capital into housing, while other countries are content to rent. (Video first published in July 2021)

In Marlborough demand was up 43 per cent, while in Canterbury it was up 35 per cent and in Manawatū it was up 27 per cent.

The locked-down region of Auckland recorded a decline in the number of inquiries on rental listings, with demand down by 39 per cent.

But demand also dropped off in Hawke’s Bay and Southland, by 24 and 13 per cent respectively.

The number of properties on the rental market fell by 20 per cent in September when compared to the same month last year.

Every region saw an annual drop in the number of properties listed onsite last month.

Supplied Trade Me Property spokesman Gavin Lloyd says only time will tell if the trend of slowing rents lasts.

Lloyd said the coming months would reveal how the lockdowns had affected the rental market.

“We have seen rents climb consistently since the beginning of last year, unscathed by the various alert level changes, but we may see this lockdown have a deeper impact on the rental market than any other lockdown.”

Last month, Trade Me Property’s rental figures showed the national median weekly rent remained at an all-time high of $550 in August. It first reached that record in July.

While rents slowed in September, tenant advocacy groups believe rents are generally too high and have long called for the introduction of some form of rent controls.

Last year the Government froze rent increases in existing tenancies for six months in response to Covid and the nationwide lockdown, but this year it did not do that.

That has prompted a Green Party plan to this week table an amendment to the Covid Response Bill which, if adopted, would freeze rents.