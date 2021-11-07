How Aucklanders are cashing in on development opportunities

Housing Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker announce a law change that will allow landowners to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

New housing densification rules will provide options for property owners in the main centres, but many Aucklanders are already cashing in on development opportunities.

The Government, supported by the National Party, recently unveiled a bill which forces councils in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch to allow more dense housing.

It will enable property owners to build up to three storeys and on up to 50 per cent of their land without resource consent, from August 2022. Estimates suggest the new rules could add between 48,200 and 105,500 new homes over the next five to eight years.

But in Auckland large, previously single-home sections throughout the city are already being redeveloped to accommodate more homes.

That is because the region's Unitary Plan already allows for greater densification of housing in many areas. And it has resulted in some recent "super sales" for homeowners who have put large sections on the market.

One standout example is a Panmure property that sold for $3,775,000, $2 million over its CV, in October. There is a three-bedroom house on the 974sqm property, but the value is in the land as it is zoned for residential – terraced housing and apartment building.

Real estate agent Jane Wang, from Barfoot & Thompson Panmure, sold the house. She said the location was an added attraction because the property is in a waterfront location with views over the Tamaki Estuary to Half Moon Bay, and also overlooks a park.

Wang says a developer bought the property and plans to build 10 townhouses on it. “The fact it has that potential led to a great result for the seller, and it is inspiring other owners in the area to list their properties, too.”

Supplied/Supplied This 974sqm property in Panmure in Auckland sold for $3.7 million, $2m over its CV, in October.

Panmure is a lovely, well-located area with good transport links, including a train station, she says. “It has many decent-sized properties suitable for development, but it has been overlooked for many years.

“But, as understanding of the Unitary Plan, plus the new planning rules, increases, people are getting motivated to sell and to develop here. This redevelopment will be good for the area, and it opens up opportunities to existing owners.”

Such repurposing of under-utilised suburban land for denser housing is one of the goals of the Unitary Plan. While it came into force nearly five years ago, it has only been recently that the possibilities of what it allows have become evident.

According to consent figures from Stats NZ and Auckland Council, residential consents are at record levels and have been for some time now. Of those consents, a majority are for attached housing of various types.

The latest figures from Auckland Council show 2162 consents were issued in August alone, while 19,928 were issued in the year ending August. Of those 65 per cent were for townhouses, flats, units, retirement village units, or other attached dwellings, such as apartments.

Auckland Council planning committee chair Chris Darby says this is a trend which has been under way for some time, and the Unitary Plan has played a role in it.

It opens up the supply of land for housing and provides tools to allow developers to build in a way they could not previously. But it is to do with support and demand from people too, he says.

“A new breed of developers are rising to the challenge and designing smaller but attractive, high quality homes. And Aucklanders are embracing new ways of living and taking up the range of housing options, particularly townhouses, now available to them.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Auckland Council planning committee chair Chris Darby says Aucklanders are embracing the new housing options becoming available to them.

Opening up land to allow for building is one thing, but people can not live in consents. They need to be converted into real homes, and this is happening, Darby says.

“Looking back over the last few years, the conversion rate is that on average about 85 per cent of consents result in the issuing of a Code of Compliance, which is generally required for people to live in a building. We need to sustain this for many years to come.”

Mortgages Online director Hamish Patel says there is no doubt growing numbers of property owners are taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the Unitary Plan.

His advisers have noticed a big uptick in inquiries about development funding, especially from family groups pooling their money together. “Also, there seems to be a lot more people looking at selling together with neighbours to try and market to developers.”

Banks are becoming more open to such projects, with ANZ leading the way with a policy which allows construction of a four-house development within their specialist construction retail space, he says.

“This is a big shift as previously all the banks were pretty shy of development funding when dealing with more than two houses. The previous cautious sentiment may have been due to the fact that increasing supply to many competing developers in the same year could lead to an oversupply.”

But with the drive to boost supply now at play, along with immigration changes which meant a possible 100,000-plus new permanent residents, Patel says there is more certainty for some price bands.

Resource management consultant Hamish Firth, from the Mt Hobson Group, says it took a while for people to understand what the Unitary Plan means and how the rules work but, since they have, sites are being developed all over the city.

supplied/Stuff Concept designs for a 12-unit townhouse complex on a 2858-sqm site in Mission Bay.

The long term lack of supply at the lower end of the market has led to a high number of townhouses springing up on many single house sites, he says.

A bungalow in Sandringham might sell for nearly $2m, but the section can be developed to fit five to six townhouses that could sell for around $1.2m each. Firth says it is a win-win because density is increased, and it provides products people want at lower buy-in prices for first home buyers.

“It means if someone has grown up somewhere like Belmont, and wants to live there, but house prices have got too expensive, they have the option of buying a townhouse, so they can stay in the area as a first-home buyer.”

Bureaucratic processes can be slow, and infrastructure constraints will increasingly be an issue for development projects, he says. But there has been a huge increase in the inquiries his company gets from people wanting consents for site development to sell, or from people who want to develop to hold or sell themselves.

Firth cites a property in Henderson as an example of what is possible. It had one three-bedroom house sitting in the middle of a 1450sqm section, and it was in the mixed housing urban zone.

The existing house was remodelled and moved to the front of the site, and eight new townhouses were built on the back of the site. On completion the remodelled house was sold for $920,000, while the townhouses were sold for prices from $675,000 up.

There is scope for much more of this in Auckland, he says. “There comes a moment when media coverage, or a neighbour’s development, makes people see what can be done, and they realise they could be sitting on a goldmine.”