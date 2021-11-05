First time in 40 years: Te Awanga build-ready sections for sale

The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

Multiple new sections ready for residential building have come on to the market in the Hawke's Bay beach town of Te Awanga for the first time in four decades.

After eight years of community consultation and an Environment Court battle, the first stage of build-ready sections being developed on 12 hectares of former Te Awanga farmland are for sale.

The sections were hitting the market at a time when Hawke's Bay is struggling with a housing shortage and minimal land for development.

Realestate.co.nz figures showed there were 406 homes for sale in Hawke’s Bay in October. That meant there were just nine weeks of inventory in the market, compared to the long-term average of 26 weeks.

The Te Awanga Terraces development is 16 kilometres from the centre of Napier and 12km from the centre of Hastings.

Greenstone Land Developments director Tim Wilkins said getting the land to market had been an exhausting process with many hurdles. But it was a win for the community as it was the first large residential development on the coast for over 40 years.

The development was initiated by a local farming family because the land was unproductive for farming, and they believed it would be best used for residential housing, he said.

“They also wanted to help with the housing shortage that at the time was starting to make its impact felt.”

Hawke's Bay Tourism The Te Awanga Terraces development in Hawke’s Bay is near Cape Kidnappers.

But resource consent objections and community opposition slowed the process, and prompted Greenstone Land Developments to purchase the land in 2019 so the development could be realised.

Wilkins said the company had worked with the community to soften the visual impact of the requirement to raise the land to five metres above sea level.

Additionally, the first road-side section would be sold to the council for a reserve, while the one hectare water attenuation would be used as a shared community area with open green space and sports areas.

The development had been designed to minimise its impact on the environment, to protect residents from the impacts of climate change, and to allow residents to generate their own solar power, he said.

“We could see immense potential in creating a low-impact development that has a light footprint on the iconic Cape Coast area.

“We want to ensure residents are immersed in the local community, who are passionate about the natural attributes of the area, including Cape Kidnappers.”

Low-impact and sustainable features included on-site stormwater and offsite sewage treatment solutions, and terraced building platforms designed to the council height requirements for 100-year coastal inundation risks.

Section sizes ranged from 620 square metres up to 1883sqm, and titles for them were expected towards the end of next February.

Supplied/Supplied Greenstone Land Developments director Tim Wilkins says Te Awanga Terraces is the first large residential development on the coast for over 40 years.

The first 24 sections were on sale via tender until December 2, while a further 21 sections were due to go to market before the end of the year.

Greenstone co-owner John Harman said he expected there to be high demand for the sections and had already received a strong level of sales inquiry.

Potential buyers should register their interest as the company had waiting lists for other developments and stages within them, and there were another two stages proposed for Te Awanga over the next few years, he said.

“In terms of prices, it is a tender process and while there are no examples of similar land sales in the area to get a gauge from, there have been several houses that have sold for well over $1 million.”