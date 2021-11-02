House prices jump to record levels in 'mini-bounce' amid high demand and shortage of homes

House price growth has reached record levels in what has been called a “mini-bounce”.

House values have taken a record jump in Canterbury, but the market heat is not expected to last much longer.

Property analyst CoreLogic says the median value of the city’s homes has risen a record 31.9 per cent in the past year to reach a total of $693,000.

Christchurch’s commuter belt had even bigger increases, with rises of 36.9 per cent in Selwyn district to reach $784,000,and 32.4 per cent in Waimakariri to reach $632,000.

Timaru had an annual increase of 19.6 per cent to a median value of $471,000, and Ashburton rose 18.6 per cent to $456,000.

The jump is part of a nationwide trend which pushed the median value of a New Zealand home in October to $980,000, with values reaching $1.38 million in Auckland – a record annual increase of 26.3 per cent.

In Wellington median values were $1.1m, the 36.1 per cent increase also a record, while in Queenstown Lakes they were $1.52m, a rise of 32.7 per cent.

Supplied Nick Goodall from CoreLogic says the latest rise in house prices was not unexpected.

Nick Goodall, CoreLogic’s head of research, said price growth had been slowing for the past six months, but rose again in October, and that the latest lift in house prices was not unexpected, calling it a “mini-bounce”.

Goodall attributed the acceleration of price growth around the country to factors including the latest Covid outbreak, a shortage of real estate listings, and high demand for homes.

But he expected the longer term trend of slowing sales volumes and values would likely “reassert itself before too long”, due to rising mortgage interest rates and tighter tax and lending rules.

Stuff Rising interest rates and lending restrictions are expected to cool the market.

While property market confidence remains high, he said “the promise of tougher conditions in the future can actually lead to increased competition in the short term as buyers aim to beat any further policy intervention.”

These conditions – including tougher mortgage deposit rules, worsening affordability and rising interest rates – would weigh on market activity, Goodall said.

The cities with the biggest increases in values were Tauranga and Wellington, both with annual rises of about 36 per cent.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Fendalton has the highest house prices in Christchurch.

Christchurch had the biggest rise in the past month out of the main cities, with an increase of 4.1 per cent.

Figures last month revealed Christchurch now has 10 suburbs where median values exceed $1 million, topped by Fendalton where the median value is $1.52m and Scarborough hill second highest at $1.48m.

The cheapest suburbs are Phillipstown ($388,050), Aranui ($410,000), and Linwood ($433,100).

From this week, just 10 per cent of mortgage lending can be made with deposits as high as 20 per cent. The Reserve Bank raised wholesale interest rates last month, for the first time in seven years.

A real estate survey by economist Tony Alexander found property buyers were concerned at high house prices and rising mortgage interest rates.

Buyers’ fear of missing out was a strong factor in regions including Canterbury, as well as Northland, Auckland and Queenstown, the survey found.